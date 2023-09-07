PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Free Prostate Cancer Education and Screening Available

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The only way to find prostate cancer in the earliest and most treatable stages is through early detection and screening. More than 288,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and nearly 35,000 men will die from the disease making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer death for men. Black men are twice as likely to die from the disease.

New logo w/ website (PRNewsfoto/Prostate Conditions Education Council) (PRNewswire)

For over 35 years the Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC), a national non-profit organization committed to men's health and a leader in prostate cancer screening, has provided free prostate cancer and men's health testing contributing to a 53% decrease in the risk of dying from prostate cancer. "Providing prostate cancer screenings to more than 5 million men has helped men find the disease when its most survivable", stated Renee Savickas, Vice President of PCEC.

PCEC recommends that men should have a baseline prostate cancer screening by the age 45 and age 40 for Black men and those who have a family history of the disease. "There have been tremendous advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. With the implementation of precision diagnostics and targeted treatments men have options, especially when the disease is found early", stated Cara Clements, Patient Engagement Specialist at PCEC.

Screening for prostate cancer test involves getting a blood test called a prostate-specific antigen (PSA). Higher levels of PSA in the blood can indicate an issue with the prostate from enlargement to cancer. PCEC recommends that men talk to a Urologist to determine what PSA value is right for them based on age and risk.

Men and their families can find information on free educational programming and sign up for free prostate cancer screenings by visiting www.ProstateConditions.org or calling 866-4PROST8.

PCEC is available to provide education and information to men who are considering screening as well as those who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and have questions as well as family members.

About the Prostate Conditions Education Council

A national organization committed to men's health, the PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health. The PCEC is dedicated to saving lives through awareness and the education of men, their loved ones and the medical community about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection and available treatment options, as well as other men's health issues. The Council, comprised of a consortium of leading physicians, health educators, scientists, and prostate cancer advocates, aims to conduct nationwide screenings for men and perform research that will aid in the detection and treatment of prostate conditions. More information is available at prostateconditions.org.

Contact:

Cara Clements

cara.clements@prostateconditions.org

303-316-4685

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prostate Conditions Education Council