ThriveDX Partners with the University of Costa Rica to Offer Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp

Cybersecurity Training Company Expands to Central America With Its Newest Partnership The University of Costa Rica

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveDX , the global leader in cybersecurity training, is proud to announce its newest partnership with the University of Costa Rica to offer the Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp by ThriveDX. The 400-hour training program, hosted by the University of Costa Rica and powered by ThriveDX, will equip program participants with the fundamental skills and real-world experience to pursue a career in cybersecurity in less than a year.

This partnership was cultivated in response to the need of cyber professionals in the country, following a major Conti ransomware attack last year that crippled more than 27 of Costa Rica's government bodies and disrupted vital economic functions including tax payments, international trade and medical appointments for weeks, costing them millions. Cybersecurity Ventures reports that global costs associated with cybercrime like the Conti attack are expected to grow by 15 percent per year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.

Offered by the University of Costa Rica, the Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp by ThriveDX will prepare Costa Rica residents for entry-level roles in cybersecurity to prevent and respond to future threats to sensitive data and information. The cybersecurity training bootcamp is a non-credit certificate program designed to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals in the Costa Rica region. This partnership will provide Costa Rica area learners with access to accelerated learning opportunities for those looking to transition into the cybersecurity and digital skills workforce.

"The cybersecurity workforce shortage is not just a national threat, but a growing global threat that no industry or country is safe from," said Dan Vigdor, Founder, Co-CEO and Executive Chairman of ThriveDX. "We're proud to expand our Impact Bootcamp to Central America to create a sustainable talent pipeline of cyber professionals globally and continue our mission of bridging the skills gap and impacting the massive talent shortage in cybersecurity."

Through the accelerated cybersecurity training program, learners will gain practical and theoretical knowledge delivered through demos, real-world examples, videos, infographics, quizzes, and games; technical skills, frameworks, and tools taught through hands-on exercises in virtual, instructor-led environment; and essential soft-skills training – from teamwork to interview prep – embedded throughout the program

The first Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp by ThriveDX offered by the University of Costa Rica is set to launch on Oct. 3. For more information, visit https://acaducr.ucr.ac.cr/bootcamp-de-ciberseguridad/

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing cybersecurity training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. Operating in two divisions – education and enterprise – ThriveDX's award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry. The Education sector partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/

About the University of Costa Rica

The University of Costa Rica is a standard-bearer higher education institution of humanist teaching. Created in 1940, the institution has been constitutionally autonomous and democratic, dedicated to teaching, research, social action, study, meditation, artistic creation and the dissemination of knowledge. It ensures that it contributes to the transformations that society needs to achieve the common good, through a policy aimed at achieving social justice, equity, comprehensive development, full freedom and the total independence of Costa Rica. On March 12, 2001, the deputies of the Republic, taking into account the contribution of the UCR to the country, declared it a Meritorious Institution of Education and Culture.

