Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Visits SK bioscience to Establish Partnership for Vaccine Localization

Ana Brnabi ć , Prime Minister of Serbia visited the SK bioscience headquarters.

SK bioscience signed a memorandum of understanding with the Serbian government and Frontier Biopharma to support the vaccine manufacturing environment in Serbia by utilizing its vaccine R&D, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities.

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience, an innovative vaccine and biotech company committed to promoting human health from prevention to cure, announced that Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia (Serbia) has visited the SK bioscience headquarters and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company to establish a strategic partnership in vaccine development and manufacturing between the two countries.

(From Left) Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience, Chang won Chey, Vice Chairman of SK discovery, Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, and Kiren L. Naidoo, CEO of Frontier Biopharma Ltd. pose after signing a Memorandum of Understanding at the SK bioscience headquarters on September 8th.

The MOU ceremony was attended by Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, Nemanja Grbic, Serbian ambassador in South Korea, Kiren L. Naidoo, CEO of Frontier Biopharma Ltd., Jae-Woong Lee, Korean ambassador in Serbia, Chang won Chey, Vice Chairman of SK discovery, and Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience.

This marks the first visit by a Serbian prime minister to South Korea in 13 years, dating back to 2010. Additionally, it is the current prime minister's only visit to a biopharmaceutical and vaccine company in South Korea during her stay.

Along with the MOU, SK bioscience, and Frontier Biopharma agreed to sign a contract within the year for collaborating to establish vaccine manufacturing facilities in Serbia with support from the Serbian government.

According to the MOU, SK bioscience will utilize its own vaccine R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities for strengthening the vaccine manufacturing environment to a global-certified level, transferring technologies and know-how for pandemic preparedness, commercializing products, training human resources, and supporting the vaccine R&D in Serbia. The newly established platform will supply Serbia and other European and emerging markets from a hub in Serbia.

The Serbian government will provide administrative support related to the project and cooperate for possible supply of drug products in Serbia. Frontier Biopharma will be in charge of overall operation of the project.

The demand for localization of vaccines in Serbia where most medical devices and medicines are currently imported from Europe and the United States is growing significantly.

According to the 'Status of Korea-Serbia Cooperation Areas' report recently released by the 'Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA),' Serbia is actively seeking international collaborations and investing in biopharmaceutical and medical industry.

Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia said, "This MOU with SK bioscience and Frontier Biopharma is another proof of both Serbia's commitment to investments in BIO4 areas of biomedicine, biotechnology, bioinformatics and biodiversity, as well as Serbia's attractiveness to the best global biopharmaceutical companies. Serbia will be happy and proud to host SK bioscience as its hub for the region and Europe."

Kiren L. Naidoo, CEO of Frontier Biopharma said, "As the parent company of Zdravlje AD, one of the most established pharmaceutical manufacturers in Serbia, we are delighted to be partnering with the Government of Serbia and SK bioscience on this landmark project. SK bioscience has a world-class vaccine development and manufacturing platform which delivers access to innovative, next-generation vaccines that prevent and treat life-threatening diseases. Over the next year we will work closely with our partners to establish a manufacturing hub that will serve Serbia and international markets with products of the highest quality."

Chang won Chey, Vice Chairman of SK discovery said, "The demand for vaccine self-sufficiency has increased in the world due to the pandemic. This collaboration demonstrates that SK bioscience can contribute to global health. In addition to strengthening the Serbia's vaccine industry, we will continue to promote public health in the world."

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is an innovative vaccine and biotech company, committed in vaccine development and manufacturing to enable more equitable access of vaccines in the world. In leveraging strengths on cutting-edge technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. With cooperation of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors and medical experts, all of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

About Frontier Biopharma and Zdravlje AD

Frontier Biopharma is the parent company of Zdravlje AD, one of the most established pharmaceutical manufacturers in Serbia, established in 1953. The Company supplies approximately 40 markets around the world (including the EU, UK, Asia-Pacific, South Africa and Latin America) with world-class pharmaceutical products from its EU-GMP approved facilities in Leskovac, Serbia.

