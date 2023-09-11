Oracle Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

- Q1 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.86, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.19
- Q1 Total Revenue $12.5 billion, up 9% in USD, up 8% in constant currency
- Q1 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $4.6 billion, up 30% in USD, up 29% in constant currency
- Q1 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.5 billion, up 66% in USD, up 64% in constant currency
- Q1 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $3.1 billion, up 17% in USD, up 17% in constant currency
- Q1 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.8 billion, up 21% in USD, up 20% in constant currency
- Q1 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.7 billion, up 21% in USD, up 21% in constant currency
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2024 Q1 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 9% year-over-year in USD and up 8% in constant currency to $12.5 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 13% in USD and up 12% in constant currency to $9.5 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 10% in USD and down 11% in constant currency to $0.8 billion.
Q1 GAAP operating income was $3.3 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.1 billion, up 13% in USD and up 12% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 26%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 41%. GAAP net income was $2.4 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $3.4 billion, up 19% in USD and up 17% in constant currency. Q1 GAAP earnings per share was $0.86 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.19, up 16% in USD and up 14% in constant currency.
Short-term deferred revenues were $11.1 billion. Q1 operating cash flow was $7.0 billion, up 9%, and Q1 free cash flow was $5.7 billion, up 21%.
"Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue grew 66% in Q1, much faster than our hyperscale cloud infrastructure competitors," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Total cloud services revenue, Infrastructure plus Applications, grew 30% to $4.6 billion in the quarter. Oracle Cloud Services plus License Support revenue now accounts for 77% of Oracle's total revenue. This highly-predictable, highly-profitable recurring revenue stream—combined with continued expense discipline—drove 16% growth in non-GAAP earnings per share, 21% growth in free cash flow, and $7.0 billion in operating cash flow in the Q1."
"Is Generative AI the most important new computer technology ever? Maybe!," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Self-driving cars, molecular drug design, voice user interfaces—billions of dollars are being invested in AI. As of today, AI development companies have signed contracts to purchase more than $4 billion of capacity in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud. That's twice as much as we had booked at the end of Q4. The largest AI technology companies and the leading AI startups continue to expand their business with Oracle for one simple reason—Oracle's RDMA interconnected NVIDIA Superclusters train AI models at twice the speed and less than half the cost of other clouds."
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2023, with a payment date of October 26, 2023.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to the predictability and profitability of Oracle Cloud Services plus License Support revenue and the importance of Generative AI, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services; our management of complex cloud and hardware offerings, including the sourcing of technologies and technology components; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; economic, political and market conditions; information technology system failures, privacy and data security concerns; cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of September 11, 2023. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended August 31,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2023
Revenues
2022
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 9,547
77 %
$ 8,417
73 %
13 %
12 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
809
6 %
904
8 %
(10 %)
(11 %)
Hardware
714
6 %
763
7 %
(6 %)
(8 %)
Services
1,383
11 %
1,361
12 %
2 %
1 %
Total revenues
12,453
100 %
11,445
100 %
9 %
8 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
2,179
18 %
1,735
15 %
26 %
25 %
Hardware
219
2 %
249
2 %
(12 %)
(14 %)
Services
1,212
10 %
1,053
9 %
15 %
14 %
Sales and marketing
2,026
16 %
2,177
19 %
(7 %)
(8 %)
Research and development
2,216
18 %
2,093
19 %
6 %
6 %
General and administrative
393
3 %
411
4 %
(4 %)
(5 %)
Amortization of intangible assets
763
6 %
919
8 %
(17 %)
(17 %)
Acquisition related and other
11
0 %
41
0 %
(72 %)
(72 %)
Restructuring
138
1 %
144
1 %
(4 %)
(1 %)
Total operating expenses
9,157
74 %
8,822
77 %
4 %
3 %
OPERATING INCOME
3,296
26 %
2,623
23 %
26 %
23 %
Interest expense
(872)
(7 %)
(787)
(7 %)
11 %
11 %
Non-operating expenses, net
(49)
0 %
(180)
(1 %)
(73 %)
(74 %)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,375
19 %
1,656
15 %
43 %
39 %
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
45
0 %
(108)
(1 %)
*
*
NET INCOME
$ 2,420
19 %
$ 1,548
14 %
56 %
52 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 0.89
$ 0.58
Diluted
$ 0.86
$ 0.56
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,728
2,685
Diluted
2,823
2,747
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31, 2023 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 1 percentage point, total operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 3 percentage points.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended August 31,
% Increase
% Increase
2023
2023
2022
2022
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 12,453
$ -
$ 12,453
$ 11,445
$ -
$ 11,445
9 %
9 %
8 %
8 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 9,157
$ (1,761)
$ 7,396
$ 8,822
$ (1,854)
$ 6,968
4 %
6 %
3 %
5 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
849
(849)
-
750
(750)
-
13 %
*
13 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
763
(763)
-
919
(919)
-
(17 %)
*
(17 %)
*
Acquisition related and other
11
(11)
-
41
(41)
-
(72 %)
*
(72 %)
*
Restructuring
138
(138)
-
144
(144)
-
(4 %)
*
(1 %)
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 3,296
$ 1,761
$ 5,057
$ 2,623
$ 1,854
$ 4,477
26 %
13 %
23 %
12 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
26 %
41 %
23 %
39 %
355 bp.
150 bp.
327 bp.
140 bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 45
$ (823)
$ (778)
$ (108)
$ (574)
$ (682)
*
14 %
*
13 %
NET INCOME
$ 2,420
$ 938
$ 3,358
$ 1,548
$ 1,280
$ 2,828
56 %
19 %
52 %
17 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.86
$ 1.19
$ 0.56
$ 1.03
52 %
16 %
48 %
14 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
2,823
-
2,823
2,747
-
2,747
3 %
3 %
3 %
3 %
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
August 31,
August 31,
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 111
$ (111)
$ -
$ 91
$ (91)
$ -
Hardware
5
(5)
-
4
(4)
-
Services
34
(34)
-
25
(25)
-
Sales and marketing
135
(135)
-
124
(124)
-
Research and development
484
(484)
-
422
(422)
-
General and administrative
80
(80)
-
84
(84)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 849
$ (849)
$ -
$ 750
$ (750)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of August 31, 2023 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2024
$ 2,231
Fiscal 2025
2,283
Fiscal 2026
1,620
Fiscal 2027
664
Fiscal 2028
635
Fiscal 2029
561
Thereafter
1,080
Total intangible assets, net
$ 9,074
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of (1.9%) and 6.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.8% and 19.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
August 31,
May 31,
2023
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 11,613
$ 9,765
Marketable securities
470
422
Trade receivables, net
6,519
6,915
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,564
3,902
Total Current Assets
22,166
21,004
Non-Current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
17,644
17,069
Intangible assets, net
9,074
9,837
Goodwill, net
62,206
62,261
Deferred tax assets
12,243
12,226
Other non-current assets
13,329
11,987
Total Non-Current Assets
114,496
113,380
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 136,662
$ 134,384
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, current
$ 4,499
$ 4,061
Accounts payable
1,034
1,204
Accrued compensation and related benefits
1,818
2,053
Deferred revenues
11,120
8,970
Other current liabilities
6,886
6,802
Total Current Liabilities
25,357
23,090
Non-Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
84,442
86,420
Income taxes payable
11,201
11,077
Deferred tax liabilities
5,281
5,772
Other non-current liabilities
7,540
6,469
Total Non-Current Liabilities
108,464
109,738
Stockholders' Equity
2,841
1,556
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 136,662
$ 134,384
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended August 31,
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 2,420
$ 1,548
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
712
547
Amortization of intangible assets
763
919
Deferred income taxes
(517)
(344)
Stock-based compensation
849
750
Other, net
169
156
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Decrease in trade receivables, net
380
761
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
269
44
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
(457)
(166)
Increase in income taxes payable
69
145
Increase in deferred revenues
2,317
2,034
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,974
6,394
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(333)
(57)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
85
138
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(27,798)
Capital expenditures
(1,314)
(1,719)
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,562)
(29,436)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(150)
(552)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
308
515
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
(1,060)
(829)
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(1,091)
(860)
Repayments of commercial paper
(562)
-
Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs
-
20,046
Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings
(1,000)
(5,883)
Other, net
27
(127)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
(3,528)
12,310
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(36)
(203)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,848
(10,935)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
9,765
21,383
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 11,613
$ 10,448
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
$ 10,542
$ 15,073
$ 15,503
$ 17,165
$ 17,745
Capital Expenditures
(5,168)
(6,678)
(8,205)
(8,695)
(8,290)
Free Cash Flow
$ 5,374
$ 8,395
$ 7,298
$ 8,470
$ 9,455
Operating Cash Flow % Growth over prior year
(31 %)
47 %
49 %
80 %
68 %
Free Cash Flow % Growth over prior year
(57 %)
18 %
11 %
68 %
76 %
GAAP Net Income
$ 5,808
$ 8,797
$ 8,373
$ 8,503
$ 9,375
Operating Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
182 %
171 %
185 %
202 %
189 %
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
93 %
95 %
87 %
100 %
101 %
(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
Cloud services
$ 3,579
$ 3,813
$ 4,053
$ 4,437
$ 15,881
$ 4,635
$ 4,635
License support
4,838
4,785
4,870
4,933
19,426
4,912
4,912
Cloud services and license support
8,417
8,598
8,923
9,370
35,307
9,547
9,547
Cloud license and on-premise license
904
1,435
1,288
2,152
5,779
809
809
Hardware
763
850
811
850
3,274
714
714
Services
1,361
1,392
1,376
1,465
5,594
1,383
1,383
Total revenues
$ 11,445
$ 12,275
$ 12,398
$ 13,837
$ 49,954
$ 12,453
$ 12,453
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Cloud services
45 %
43 %
45 %
54 %
47 %
30 %
30 %
License support
(1 %)
(2 %)
0 %
4 %
0 %
2 %
2 %
Cloud services and license support
14 %
14 %
17 %
23 %
17 %
13 %
13 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
11 %
16 %
0 %
(15 %)
(2 %)
(10 %)
(10 %)
Hardware
0 %
11 %
2 %
(1 %)
3 %
(6 %)
(6 %)
Services
74 %
74 %
74 %
76 %
75 %
2 %
2 %
Total revenues
18 %
18 %
18 %
17 %
18 %
9 %
9 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Cloud services
50 %
48 %
48 %
55 %
50 %
29 %
29 %
License support
4 %
4 %
3 %
6 %
4 %
0 %
0 %
Cloud services and license support
20 %
20 %
20 %
25 %
21 %
12 %
12 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
19 %
23 %
4 %
(14 %)
2 %
(11 %)
(11 %)
Hardware
5 %
16 %
4 %
1 %
6 %
(8 %)
(8 %)
Services
84 %
83 %
80 %
78 %
81 %
1 %
1 %
Total revenues
23 %
25 %
21 %
18 %
22 %
8 %
8 %
CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES
BY ECOSYSTEM
Applications cloud services and license support
$ 4,016
$ 4,080
$ 4,166
$ 4,390
$ 16,651
$ 4,471
$ 4,471
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
4,401
4,518
4,757
4,980
18,656
5,076
5,076
Total cloud services and license support revenues
$ 8,417
$ 8,598
$ 8,923
$ 9,370
$ 35,307
$ 9,547
$ 9,547
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Applications cloud services and license support
32 %
30 %
31 %
36 %
32 %
11 %
11 %
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
2 %
3 %
7 %
14 %
6 %
15 %
15 %
Total cloud services and license support revenues
14 %
14 %
17 %
23 %
17 %
13 %
13 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Applications cloud services and license support
37 %
35 %
33 %
37 %
35 %
11 %
11 %
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
7 %
9 %
10 %
15 %
10 %
14 %
14 %
Total cloud services and license support revenues
20 %
20 %
20 %
25 %
21 %
12 %
12 %
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
Americas
$ 7,192
$ 7,786
$ 7,671
$ 8,577
$ 31,226
$ 7,841
$ 7,841
Europe/Middle East/Africa
2,691
2,895
3,067
3,457
12,109
3,005
3,005
Asia Pacific
1,562
1,594
1,660
1,803
6,619
1,607
1,607
Total revenues
$ 11,445
$ 12,275
$ 12,398
$ 13,837
$ 49,954
$ 12,453
$ 12,453
(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.
(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency
APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
- Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
- Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
