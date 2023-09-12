BESTSELLING AUTHOR & CONSERVATIONIST T. A. BARRON ANNOUNCES SEASON 2 OF PODCAST

Lifting our hearts, one story at a time — Inspiration from nature, heroes, and creativity

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. A. Barron, the award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of The Merlin Saga, today announced that season 2 of Magic & Mountains: The T. A. Barron Podcast will launch on October 2, 2023. Following its successful premiere in 2022, the second season of the podcast will explore the wonders and inspiration of nature, the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss, the magic of creative writing, and the power of young people to make a positive difference in our world.

The 12-episode season features an impressive guest line-up and will include conversations with renowned leaders such as beloved environmentalist Jane Goodall and worldwide bestselling author Isabel Allende. From the importance of friendship and philanthropy to uplifting the next generation of young leaders, Barron, his co-host Carolyn Hunter, and guests will reflect on relevant topics and issues each week. United by a common theme, each episode encourages listeners to shape the world around them – and their personal story within it.

"Stories are our inspiration," said Barron. "They remind us of our capacity for courage, perseverance, and hope. When we open the door to the mysterious power of creativity and storytelling, we begin to see ourselves in new ways, and we begin to recognize our own individual role in shaping a better world."

The second season will be available free of charge and without ads on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Other season 2 guests include Patti Gauch, former Editor in Chief of Penguin's Philomel Books; Jill Santopolo, New York Times bestselling author and editor; Tom Kiernan, CEO of American Rivers; and Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. Learn more at tabarron.com/podcast.

Barron is the author of more than 30 highly-acclaimed books, including the internationally bestselling series The Merlin Saga, which is now being developed into a feature film by Disney, New York Times bestselling trilogy The Great Tree of Avalon, The Ancient One, The Hero's Trail, and GIANT: The Unlikely Origins of Shim. He is also a passionate conservationist, traveling the globe to speak on the importance of protecting our planet and supporting young people who are making a difference in their communities through his annual Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes.

