World Federation of Youth Clubs Appoints Susan Porcaro Goings as Chairman of the Board

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Federation of Youth Clubs (WFYC), a global non-profit, announced Susan Porcaro Goings has been named Chairman of the Board. A supporter of at-risk youth and advocate for women's empowerment, Susan co-founded the WFYC with her husband Rick Goings. Through their work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and their global travels during Rick's 20+ years as Chairman & CEO of Tupperware Brands Corporation, they observed the often dire needs of children and teens around the world.

With the knowledge that 95% of the world's young people live outside the U.S., the Goings' established international youth clubs in Tijuana, Mexico and Soweto, South Africa, areas of great need for children and teens. In 2019 the WFYC was founded to meet the growing demand for youth clubs in other countries with the mission to empower young people to fulfill their potential as accomplished, compassionate, and contributing members of a global society.

Today there are seven youth clubs in South Africa and thirteen in Mexico. In the four years since its formation, WFYC has shown outstanding growth, supporting 3,670 Clubs in 44 countries, serving nearly 400,000 young people. With almost 200 countries in the world, there is tremendous need – and WFYC stands ready to meet that challenge.

"WFYC is proud to support those who are caring for the well-being of young people around the world. We believe that the global youth of today are our future. By providing them with a safe and caring environment and the tools needed to thrive, we will get there together," said Susan Porcaro Goings.

Susan, a Rollins College graduate, serves on the Rollins Hamilton Holt Board. Previously she served as Chairman of BGCA's National Conference, and was recognized by Boys & Girls Clubs of South Carolina as a Champion for Youth.

A former television news broadcaster for KABC-TV in Los Angeles, Susan's interest in civic issues led to her election to the Hidden Hills City Council and Mayor Pro Tem.

Susan attended the World Economic Forum in Davos for more than a decade and used her skills to interview influential female leaders as they told their empowering stories of confidence and success. Most recently she interviewed Secretary Condoleezza Rice and CBS's Gayle King for the Conversations in Leadership series at the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, CCNY.

A recipient of the "Voice for Women" award by the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument, Susan has traveled the world gathering inspirational stories of women and their personal journeys of triumph to a confident life through the Chain of Confidence initiative. (www.chainofconfidence.com)

About World Federation of Youth Clubs

The World Federation of Youth Clubs (WFYC), a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established in 2019 by co-founders Rick and Susan Goings. Working with youth-serving organizations outside the U.S., WFYC has built an adaptable, scalable model, giving access to safe places where young people can learn and grow without fear of physical or emotional harm. Trained youth workers and volunteers guide, mentor and motivate them to succeed, and research-based programs are designed to promote their physical, social, and emotional development.

WFYC World Headquarters is in Orlando, FL. Learn more at www.wfyc.org.

