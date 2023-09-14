Arelion Launches PoP in San Luis Potosi, Opening a New Edge Market in Mexico

New PoP brings fully resilient Tier-1 global connectivity to underserved edge market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in San Luis Potosi, continuing the global Internet carrier's ongoing expansion in Mexico to meet the connectivity needs of underserved edge markets. Arelion's new PoP, located at Neutral Networks' site, will provide wholesale and enterprise customers in the market's thriving industrial sector with direct, local connectivity to Arelion's low-latency, high-quality global network and ecosystem of cloud, content and security solutions, enabling further nearshoring investments in San Luis Potosi.

Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion) (PRNewswire)

San Luis Potosi is strategically located between Monterrey and Querétaro, two markets where Arelion already operates PoPs. By deploying a fully diverse, resilient connectivity hub in San Luis Potosi, Arelion prevents the latency and performance issues of backhauling traffic on long-distance legacy cables, providing reliable, high-availability connectivity services to wholesale and enterprise customers. San Luis Potosi's industrial manufacturing sector is booming, with automotive, subassembly and electronics enterprises announcing nearshoring investments in the region, including BMW's $868 million electric car plant and other investments by TECCO and Taxan.

Experts estimate nearshoring will generate 700,000 jobs in Mexico by 2024 and add $50 billion to Mexico's GDP over the next six years (MEXICONOW). With this new PoP, Arelion establishes itself as a reliable connectivity partner for global, multinational enterprises moving their operations to San Luis Potosi through nearshoring investments. Enterprises can now quickly connect their digital infrastructure in the booming industrial region through Arelion's high-quality global network and Tier-1 connectivity services.

"Arelion's new PoP in San Luis Potosi brings the resiliency and powerful connectivity services of a global Tier-1 Internet carrier into an underserved edge market," said Edison De Leon, Arelion Regional Director Latam & Caribbean. "Amid nearshoring investments from automotive and industrial manufacturing enterprises, this PoP will provide high-quality, high-availability IP services to regional network operators while providing enterprises with high-capacity access to our full ecosystem of content, cloud and security services, driving further economic growth in San Luis Potosi's thriving industrial parks."

Being in the center of the city of San Luis Potosí, it is easy for local fiber operators to access the range of services offered by Arelion so that wholesale and enterprise customers can rely on Arelion to connect their commercial and residential customers to business-critical services. The PoP is Arelion's eighth PoP in Mexico and will be operational in late Q3 2023. Arelion's other PoPs in Mexico include:

With the addition of this PoP in San Luis Potosi, Arelion provides customers in Mexico with enhanced access to Arelion's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

martin.sjogren@arelion.com

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR

+1 510 295 4972

jbitz@engagepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arelion