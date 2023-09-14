Munawar Ali Appointed to Lead Amwins Product Development + Strategic Capacity Initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Munawar Ali to the newly created position of executive vice president of product development + capacity.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins) (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Ali will be responsible for overseeing the growth of Amwins' exclusive product development and incubation programs, building strategic capacity and driving underwriting performance metrics across the firm. Backed by a team of underwriters, actuaries and specialists, Ali plans to bring a systematic process and organizational approach to Amwins' product development and strategic capacity initiatives, building a robust infrastructure that complements the entrepreneurial and creative culture Amwins has fostered over the last two decades.

"Munawar is an exceptional part of our team who has played an integral role in the growth of Amwins," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer at Amwins. "We've been churning out new products for a long time and leveraging our buying power to proactively build our strategic capacity portfolio. With Munawar's leadership, we will continue honing these efforts and augmenting the creative mindsets of our brokers, clients and colleagues as we pursue our 150-year vision of helping our partners win."

In addition to managing Amwins' product development and strategic capacity programs, Ali will work with divisional leaders to further develop best practices around the underwriting performance metrics of Amwins' $4.6+ billion delegated authority business, which includes continued investments in actuarial capabilities, portfolio management and underwriting oversight.

Ali is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience and a track record of developing innovative products that fill gaps in the market. He previously led Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions, a full-service MGA specializing in niche workers' compensation, casualty and professional liability products that writes in excess of $1 billion premium annually.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins