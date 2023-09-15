UT Haslam's Franchise Certification Program Offers Registration Discounts for Fall 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business and Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (ACEI) is currently offering discounted registration for its Franchise Certification Program. The program's fall 2023 session begins on September 25.

UT alumni who register by 9/19/23 can enroll for only $250 . Non-alumni who register by that date can enroll for $500 .

To reflect the university's continuing commitment to invest in its former students, UT alumni can now register for the program for only $250. This alumni discount presents an outstanding opportunity for those looking to learn about franchising and take the first step on a new path to success.

Lindsay Mahony, interim executive director of the ACEI, says, "The UT Franchise Certification Program is an opportunity to learn from experts and connect with like-minded people. Franchising is a rewarding path to becoming an entrepreneur, and we want to create access to an engaging educational opportunity as participants are making this life-changing decision."

To receive the discount, use the code UTALUM. The deadline to register with the discount code is September 19, 2023. Non-alumni who register by that date can enroll for $500.

Franchising Offers Freedom and Support for Entrepreneurs

The Franchising Certification Program supports UT's strategic initiative of building a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem across Tennessee and the region. Students curious about a career with a franchisor can benefit from the comprehensive curriculum, which includes:

Knowledge of the franchising industry to determine if franchising is a viable business/career option

Best practices for operating a franchise business

Insights from franchise industry professionals

Networking opportunities with other students interested in franchising

For anyone considering the freedom of entrepreneurship, franchising offers the support, training and name recognition of an existing brand. Program donor and BrightStar Care founder and CEO Shelly Sun (HCB, '92), began offering franchises within the care business in 2005. "More and more people are turning to franchising as a means to entrepreneurship where they are in business for themselves, not by themselves," Sun says. "That could mean working for a franchisor to support franchisees or becoming a franchisee themselves."

Discover the possibilities and freedom franchising offers. Register today!

About the Haslam College of Business

The Haslam College of Business, founded in 1914, sets the standard in developing future business leaders. More than 9,151 undergraduate and graduate students are taught by 192 faculty with 125 staff members facilitating their needs. The programs consist of seven departments and nine undergraduate majors. Its eight centers, institutes and forums, and myriad of graduate and executive education programs reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business, with a heavy emphasis on practical research. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee's land-grant institution in 1879.

About the Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (ACEI) is a university-based resource for entrepreneurship across the region and the state of Tennessee. Its mission is to foster an entrepreneurial culture at UT and across the state by developing student skills, providing experiential learning opportunities, conducting meaningful entrepreneurial research and connecting students with mentors and resources that enable them to successfully start and grow new businesses.

SOURCE University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business