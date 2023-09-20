Ontario International flies high in new customer satisfaction ranking of North American airports

Southern California gateway draws highest score among California airports and third highest for mid-sized airports

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Ontario International Airport earned the highest score among California airports and the third highest among medium-size airports in a prestigious ranking of airports in North America.

According to the highly regarded J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released today, ONT earned a score of 834 out of 1,000 possible points, the highest score of any California airport in the three airport categories surveyed – mega, large and medium.

"We are elated that ONT is recognized among air travelers as a top airport in North America, an honor which I believe is richly deserved as we strive to deliver world class facilities, amenities and our hallmark hassle-free customer experience," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and an Ontario City councilmember. "We thank the millions of travelers who choose ONT when they fly, our airline partners who bring new services and our concessionaires who provide appealing dining and retail options. We are grateful for their steadfast loyalty."

The J.D. Power rankings are determined according to surveys of more than 27,000 U.S. and Canadian residents who traveled through at least one airport in either country in the past 30 days. Travelers rated airports on "six factors (in order of importance): terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail."

Said OIAA Chief Executive Atif Elkadi: "We are gratified that of the nine California airports surveyed, ONT had the highest score, 834, an increase from 813 in 2022 when ONT was ranked No. 8 among medium airports. This is a testament to the hard work of our employees and those of our airline and other business partners who strive each day to deliver exceptional service. Our goal is simply to make ONT the airport of choice for travelers in Southern California."

