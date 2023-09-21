BMO's 19th Equity Through Education Trading Day Raises C$1.65 Million to Promote Education, Development and Progress for Promising Students Around the World

BMO Capital Markets opens the market from BMO's Toronto trading floor to celebrate 19 th anniversary of Equity Through Education

Annual program donates a day's worth of institutional equity trading commissions generated by BMO Capital Markets in Toronto , New York , and London

Almost C$32 million raised in support of more than 5,000 students since 2005

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets today announced that its 2023 Equity Through Education (ETE) trading day, held on September 20, 2023, raised C$1.65 million toward educational assistance for students around the world, for a total of nearly $32 million since the program began nineteen years ago.

Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO, Dan Barclay, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Capital Markets, Levent Kahraman, Co-Head of BMO Global Markets and Camilla Sutton, Managing Director & Head of Equity Research Canada & UK, BMO Capital Markets, joined Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the 19th annual BMO Equity Through Education trading day from the BMO trading floor in Toronto.

"There couldn't have been more excitement on the trading floor for this incredible program and I want to thank the employees and clients who make this happen year after year with so much spirit and energy," said Mr. Barclay. "BMO Boldly Grows the Good in business and life by annually donating 100 per cent of one day's institutional equity trading commissions in North America and Europe to charities that promote progress, diversity and inclusion by providing scholarships, bursaries, mentoring programs, and development opportunities to promising students."

"Since 2005, BMO Capital Markets has assisted more than 800 Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) Scholars with the Equity Through Education program," said Della Britton, JRF's President & CEO. "This generous support includes direct sponsorship of 26 JRF/BMO Capital Markets Scholars and our annual Scholars' Mentoring and Leadership Conference, held each spring in New York City. We could not be more grateful for BMO's generosity and embrace of JRF's approach. By providing four years of financial aid, job placements, and practical life skills training, JRF works to develop leaders who, in turn, add value to the workplace and their communities." Learn more about the BMO partnership with Jackie Robinson Foundation here.

The proceeds from this year's Equity Through Education trading day will go to the following charities:

Since its inception in 2005, the program has raised nearly $32 million and helped more than 5,000 students achieve their academic potential. For more information, visit Our Culture .

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2022, our social impact included more than $69 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 50,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $26 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

