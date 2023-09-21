Monoceros Biosystems and SeekIn Join Forces to Pave the Way for Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Cancer Diagnostics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoceros Biosystems, a prominent bioinformatics service provider in the United States, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SeekIn, a leading liquid biopsy testing provider in China, to embark on a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the field of blood-based cancer testing. The partnership represents a significant milestone in the quest to advance cancer early detection and disease monitoring through state-of-the-art genomics and bioinformatics expertise.

Adam Pavlicek, the founder and CEO of Monoceros Biosystems, expressed his thrill for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with SeekIn on novel AI-powered diagnostic options for early cancer patients and disease monitoring. This partnership will harness the combined strength of our organizations to drive innovation in the field of cancer diagnostics."

SeekIn, a pioneering force in blood cancer testing, has developed a comprehensive suite of blood cancer tests, including SeekInCare, SeekInCure and SeekInClarity, which have garnered international recognition for their groundbreaking capabilities. SeekInCare, a first-in-class blood-based pan-cancer early detection test, was initially launched as a laboratory-developed test (LDT). In a benchmark study, this innovative test demonstrated an impressive sensitivity of 68.0% at 98.0% specificity, placing it on par with the tests developed by GRAIL and Exact Sciences. SeekInCure, introduced in 2019, focuses on detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) and monitoring postoperative recurrence among early-stage cancer patients, addressing a critical need in cancer management. SeekInClarity is the first-in-class blood-based pan-cancer pan-indication treatment response monitoring test to predict tumor burden and therapeutic efficacy of the late-stage cancer patients during treatment including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and combination therapies.

Dr. Mao Mao, the founder and CEO of SeekIn, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "SeekIn is thrilled to leverage the state-of-the-art genomics and bioinformatics expertise of Monoceros Biosystems to advance our technologies and bring our cutting-edge tests to patients in the United States. Our joint efforts hold the promise of transforming cancer diagnostics and enhancing patient care."

The collaboration between Monoceros Biosystems and SeekIn is poised to reshape the landscape of cancer diagnostics, offering new hope for early detection and more effective monitoring. This partnership brings together the best innovation to benefit patients globally.

About Monoceros Biosystems:

Monoceros Biosystems is a leading bioinformatics service provider in the United States, dedicated to advancing the field of genomics and bioinformatics. Monoceros Biosystems provides top quality bioinformatics support to biotechnology and drug discovery companies including target identification and validation, translational support, biomarkers discovery, as well as clinical trial support including patient selection strategies. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation, Monoceros™ aims to improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including cancer.

About SeekIn:

SeekIn Inc is a biotech company founded in early 2018, focusing on blood-based pan cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since founded, SeekIn has been committed to providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, MRD detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in EU, Japan and China. SeekIn has acquired CE-IVD mark for six core tests.

