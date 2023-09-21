Queen Creek Police Department First in Arizona to Deploy Advanced Body Camera Analytics

Automated process will enhance department training, interactions with public

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading automated body camera review and analysis technology company for law enforcement, today announced that the Queen Creek Police Department has signed on to use the company's sophisticated body camera data analysis platform to help improve law enforcement interactions with the public.

Most police departments review less than 1% of their body camera videos. (PRNewswire)

Body camera analytics help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism.

Truleo uses audio analytics to process body camera videos for law enforcement agencies across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisks, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers' conduct.

Queen Creek, located in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, is the first police department in Arizona to use this state-of-the-art technology to help ensure standardization and accountability in its review of police body-worn camera video.

"We're extremely proud to be working with the Queen Creek Police Department and Chief Randy Brice on implementing this technology," said Truleo CEO and co-founder Anthony Tassone. "Across the country, we've seen the difference our technology can make for both officers and the community. We look forward to seeing the ways Truleo will help the department supervise its officers and assure its citizens that those officers are meeting the highest standards of law enforcement."

In law enforcement agencies that don't use this advanced technology, hundreds of hours of body-worn camera footage would need to be reviewed every week – but because of limited resources, less than 1% of that footage is ever analyzed. Truleo's technology analyzes the footage automatically, even separating out civilian and officer language. Truleo can then convert all of a department's body camera videos into searchable insights, providing a more comprehensive review to facilitate coaching. This conversion saves a sergeant's time and creates a more efficient performance review process.

Truleo eliminates any issues over civilian privacy through a set of capabilities known as Responsible Transcription™, using several layers of protection such as auto-redaction of any personally identifiable civilian data (PII) and filtering out civilian speech entirely.

"Our department is committed to providing professional and collaborative service to our community. We strive every day to connect and communicate in a way that fosters trust and transparency." Chief Brice said. "We look forward to seeing how Truleo can provide another layer of effective training, oversight, and transparency for our organization."

Truleo is currently being used to improve the activities of dozens of law enforcement agencies across the country, where it is having a significant impact. One department in California, for example, reported a 36% drop in use of force by its officers after implementing Truleo technology.

About Truleo

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using audio analytics to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Truleo