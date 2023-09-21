Sneak Preview: The Way Forward at Grace Hopper Celebration 2023

More than 30,000 women and non-binary technologists will explore unmatched networking, learning, and career opportunities at the largest event promoting diversity and inclusion in tech

SAN MATEO, Calif, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org , the leading global nonprofit organization committed to promoting diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging in the technology ecosystem, is thrilled to offer a dynamic slate of inspirational speakers, employment opportunities, skill-building sessions, and much more at the upcoming Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC). Kicking off with the online GHC 23 Open Source Day on September 22, the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists takes place September 26-29 virtually and in-person at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Grace Hopper Celebration: The world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologistsSeptember 26-29, 2023 Orlando, Florida (PRNewswire)

Guided by the theme "The Way Forward," the Celebration drives progress and promotes positive change to achieve the goal of creating a more equitable and inclusive future for the tech industry. The entire agenda is designed to further that objective while also empowering and encouraging the 30,000-plus attendees as they advance in their profession. Past participants have noted the event's "overwhelmingly beautiful and inspiring" energy, sharing that they felt more confident in their technical skills and a greater sense of belonging in the community.

"I always get so excited in the lead-up to the Celebration — everyone on our team works so hard to put this event together for the attendees who travel from near and far, and we want them to leave knowing they have a place in technology as change-makers and innovators," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and CEO of AnitaB.org. "We are celebrating the achievements of women and non-binary technologists and motivating them to keep striving and reach even greater heights."

This year's highlights include:

more than 350 sessions and workshops and over 400 speakers . Attendees can learn about cutting-edge technology and trends, further their professional development, and form meaningful connections in a variety of formats, including lectures, panel discussions, Level Up Labs, and Career Conversations. Robust learning opportunities with. Attendees can learn about cutting-edge technology and trends, further their professional development, and form meaningful connections in a variety of formats, including lectures, panel discussions, Level Up Labs, and Career Conversations. Brenda Darden Wilkerson , President and CEO | AnitaB.org , President and CEO | AnitaB.org Aisha Bowe , Founder and CEO | STEMBoard and LINGO , Founder and CEO | STEMBoard and LINGO Tunde Oyeneyin , New York Times bestselling author, Peloton instructor, and NIKE athlete bestselling author, Peloton instructor, and NIKE athlete Tiffany Yu , CEO & Founder | Diversability , CEO & Founder | Diversability Quiana Berry , global citizen, community builder, and international speaker , global citizen, community builder, and international speaker Special Guest Speaker , singer, actress, and rapper , singer, actress, and rapper

Awards that recognize individuals and organizations making exceptional contributions toward creating a more diverse and inclusive technology community, including the prestigious Abie Award honoring women and non-binary technologists making a notable impact on business or society, and the Top Companies for Women Technologists program that benchmarks and recognizes organizations making the most progress toward equity in their workforces.



toward creating a more diverse and inclusive technology community, including the prestigioushonoring women and non-binary technologists making a notable impact on business or society, and theprogram that benchmarks and recognizes organizations making the most progress toward equity in their workforces.

Unparalleled on-site networking . GHC 23 offers multiple opportunities for attendees to foster fresh connections and engage in stimulating conversations, such as the Community Lounge, Speaker Meet & Greets, Braindate, and more.





A Career Fair & Expo that directly connects attendees with prospective employers, from tech startups to large corporations. At last year's GHC, there were 25,106 1:1 meetings between almost 8,000 candidates and 343 companies.

Registration is still open here for Grace Hopper Celebration 2023. Follow GHC 23 on:

To stay updated on the latest news, access the conference agenda, and learn more about the event, please visit ghc.anitab.org.

To arrange press interviews or submit a media inquiry, please contact TeamGHC@mdg.agency .

To request a press pass for GHC, apply for a press pass here . Please note that a media credential request does not guarantee approval.

Additional press information and resources for press can be found here.

Note to Editors

In response to current challenges related to LGBTQIA+ rights in Florida, AnitaB.org has chosen to host the final year of Grace Hopper Celebration in Orlando. Starting in 2024, the event will be relocated, underscoring our dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants. Further details can be found in our official statement .

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women and non-binary technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies.

For more information about AnitaB.org and the full roster of programs that our social enterprise offers to help women and non-binary technologists, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations, visit AnitaB.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org.

Media Contact:

Julie Franks, TeamGHC@mdg.agency

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AnitaB.org