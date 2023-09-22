SIGMA LITHIUM INVITED BY NASDAQ TO RING OPENING BELL DURING UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE WEEK CELEBRATING ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN SUSTAINABILITY

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate, was invited to celebrate its sustainability achievements by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell during NYC Climate Week.

CEO and co-Chairperson Ana Cabral and other company executives participated in the bell ringing ceremony on September 20, 2023.

"Sigma Lithium is humbled and grateful for this invitation by Nasdaq to ring the opening bell during Climate Week," Cabral said. "Every day we wake up motivated to honor Brazil's global role in the ecological and energy transition and to help protect our little blue planet. Ten years ago, our team and investors at Sigma Lithium started this journey together to build the most sustainable lithium company in the world, to prove that it is possible to power electric cars with carbon neutral, responsibly sourced materials, aligned with consumers' expectations."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase our climate action goals alongside other international sustainability leaders during Climate Week NYC. Sigma Lithium plans to become the foundation for Brazil to host the world's most sustainable lithium supply chain, extending our environmental expertise to produce Triple Zero Green Lithium Chemicals," she added.

Sigma Lithium began producing battery-grade, carbon neutral, zero hazardous chemicals and zero tailings sustainable lithium ("Triple Zero Green Lithium") in April of this year, in a process that uses 100% renewable energy and recycled water at its Greentech lithium processing plant ("Greentech Plant"). The Company announced a deal to achieve "Zero Tailings" by selling the high-purity, zero hazardous chemicals, approximately 1.3% lithium oxide, ultra-fine tailings generated by the Greentech Plant ("Green By-Products") to be upcycled into battery grade lithium concentrate for use in electric vehicle battery production. Sigma began delivering shipments of Triple Zero Green Lithium and Green By-Products in July 2023 and recently announced a new shipment agreement, achieving net zero carbon 27 years ahead of the 2050 target set by the global metals and mining industry.

Sustainability in Practice

Sigma Lithium's long-term strategy focuses on sustainability as one of its main pillars. The Company was founded by a group of impact investors after the tragedy of the Mariana tailings dam collapse, with the main objectives of:

(i) Producing lithium with the lowest possible greenhouse gas (carbon) emissions.

(ii) Eliminating tailings dams through the investment and development of industrial process technologies for dry stacking of tailings.

Sigma Lithium's production process is completely sustainable, does not use hazardous chemicals, uses 100% efficiency in renewable energy and recirculates 100% of the water used at its Greentech lithium processing plant. The Greentech plant has state-of-the-art digitized equipment where mined lithium ore is transformed into high purity, battery grade lithium concentrate for the electric vehicle industry.

The Company does not have a tailings dam; tailings are dry-stacked instead. All the tailings generated as a by-product of lithium production are then sold or donated. The absence of hazardous chemical products for processing lithium prevents contamination of water and soil and contributes to preserving rivers and forests in the region.

Sigma Lithium invested BRL3 billion (USD205 million) in the development and construction of the first lithium project in the world without a tailings dam.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

Sigma Lithium has been at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain for six years and it is currently producing Triple Zero Green Lithium from its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Phase 1 of the project is expected to produce 270,000 tonnes of Triple Zero Green Lithium annually (36,700 LCE annually). If it is determined to proceed after completion of an ongoing feasibility study, Phase 2 & 3 of the project are expected to increase production to 766,000 tonnes annually (or 104,200 LCE annually). The project produces Triple Zero Green Lithium in its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings.

Please refer to the Company's National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Amended and Restated Technical Report" issued June 12, 2023. The Updated Technical Report is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit https://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/

