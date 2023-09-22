SONGMICS HOME Makes Debut with Pop-Up Showroom at Paris Design Week 2023

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SONGMICS HOME, a global-leading online furnishing brand, made its debut at the 2023 Paris Design Week under the theme "THIS IS US". A four-day pop-up showroom prepared by SONGMICS HOME immersed attendees in a close-up experience that highlights the company's adherence to diversity with a fusion of global cultures.

SONGMICS HOME invited 6 global celebrities from diverse backgrounds to showcase their personalized living spaces with SONGMICS HOME's products for everyday life. In the showroom, global audiences can appreciate Miss France 2022 Diane Leyre's artistic and cozy bedroom, interact with Michelin-starred Italian chef Denny Imbroisi about his proud private bar, discover fashion influencer Ghazal Farzaneh's outfit creativity, imagine how French two-tone coated cat Narnia plays and rests in his dream adventure paradise, experience Chinese lifestyle blogger Chantal Li's sunny and peaceful reading corner, observe French independent photographer Jérémy Marquise's working station. Each space is filled with their unique personality and living habits. SONGMICS HOME has contributed to supporting everyone to create their ideal homes for years, and will take further actual actions to provide more home solutions to global families.

During the design week, SONGMICS HOME hosted a grand opening ceremony that attracted local French media outlets, industry celebrities, and partners. Franck Millot, the director of Paris Design Week, delivered a special address and highly appreciated the company's product creativity and cultural concept. SONGMICS HOME's CEO Robert Song and Product VP Peter Lee also participated in the ceremony and offered some insightful views to audiences.

Peter Lee shared the brand's mission, emphasizing its commitment to creating valuable and stylish furnishings products capable of helping global consumers create their ideal lifestyle. He also dived deeper into the design concepts and stories behind the newly launched Clickat and ECHO collections, demonstrating SONGMICS HOME's dedication to respecting and supporting the development of diverse global cultures. Clickat Collection has responded to the needs of cat owners by creating a range of pet home supplies that perfectly match various interior design styles. ECHO Collection embodies the essence of artisans' skills with the integration with modern design trend, in order to present a series of aesthetic-welcomed masterpieces.

SONGMICS HOME also proudly announced a fresh partnership with the charitable organization Emmaüs Défi during this exhibition. After the event has concluded, all exhibited items will be donated to Emmaüs Défi, with the aim of supporting and improving the lives of underprivileged individuals. SONGMICS HOME is always actively promoting global social commitments and has launched a few charitable programs in diverse countries and regions. In the future, the company will continue to focus on enhancing global living environments and promoting ecological sustainability. Léa Genies, Director of Development and Communication at Emmaüs Défi, expressed her gratitude for SONGMICS HOME's support of their charitable efforts. She hopes that this collaboration will bring a higher quality of life and dignity to those in need.

SONGMICS HOME's commitment to fostering global cultural integration through valuable and stylish products continues to warm and illuminate homes around the world. The presence of SONGMICS HOME in Paris represented a milestone in the brand's journey, as it effectively showcased its design excellence and dedication to creating ideal living environments for customers.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010. We own 3 major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", we strive to provide global consumers with furnishing products that are "Varied, Valuable, Stylish", enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes. To date, our products have successively entered more than 60 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

About Paris Design Week 2023

Paris Design Week 2023 by Maison & Objet is held in Paris Nord - Villepinte Paris from 7 to 16 September 2023. Paris Design Week is an opportunity to showcase design in all its diversity. With some 450 participants in 350 venues, the capital is mobilising for this 13th edition to showcase design in all its forms.

