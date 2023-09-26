Leading apparel brand will debut TikTok and Reels content featuring characters from previous commercials, refreshed for a modern era, to engage fans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An Apple, Leaf, Green Grape, and Purple Grape walk into a TikTok video…no, that's not the start of a punchline, but the theme of iconic apparel brand Fruit of the Loom's new social media content launching today. The "Fruit People" will star alongside Fruit of the Loom's chief TikToker in humorous and witty videos that play off social media trends and daily life scenarios. The content will begin rolling out on Fruit of the Loom's TikTok page, @fruitoftheloom, and eventually appear on its Instagram as Reels.

FRUIT OF THE LOOM REINTRODUCES THE “FRUIT PEOPLE,” ICONIC CHARACTERS FORMERLY KNOWN AS THE “FRUIT GUYS,” TO SOCIAL MEDIA (PRNewswire)

The brand was inspired to revive the "Fruit People" as it looks to continue meaningful relationships with customers and fans. Over its 170 plus year history, Fruit of the Loom has grown to be a leading provider of quality, comfortable and well-priced sweats, underwear and everything in between. For the past several years, it has leaned on its heritage in playful and unexpected ways to create new connections and engage younger audiences through marketing and social media.

"Fruit of the Loom is always looking to brighten our customers' days and our social media content is one of the ways we get creative and have fun with our brand," said Bryse Yonts, Director of Brand Communications for Fruit of the Loom. "We've recently used legacy brand elements such as our logo in content but reinvented for a modern audience and our followers have loved it – so we can't wait to introduce the 'Fruit People' to a new set of fans."

Fruit of the Loom has long played a role in pop culture, from the "Fruit Guys," to its logo being used as a prime example of the "Mandela Effect." The "Fruit Guys" commercials first began airing on linear television in the 1970s and continued through the early 2000s. The commercials became memorable for their use of slapstick humor and quirky music videos. Since then, generations still recall seeing the "Fruit Guys" and they have taken on a life of their own in Halloween costumes and social media.

"Fruit of the Loom is focused on engaging a younger audience who wants stylish clothes that are well-made and well-priced," added Yonts. "Fruit of the Loom has been making people look and feel good throughout our history and many customers who have shopped with us over the past several decades know and love us for our brand heritage. We want to bring Fruit of the Loom into its next chapter by taking the best parts of our past and reshaping them for this next generation."

The content was produced by Austin-based creative agency GSD&M in conjunction with Hungry Man and directed by LI Johnson.

Follow both Fruit of the Loom on TikTok and Instagram to see Apple, Leaf, Green Grape and Purple Grape in action and to keep up to date.

About Fruit of the Loom

At Fruit of the Loom, we've been crafting apparel you can count on for over 170 years. Whether it's sweats, underwear, or anything in between, we work hard ensuring our unique blend of fresh style, quality and comfort is woven into each one of our many pieces of clothing so that you look good and feel good every day. To learn more about Fruit of the Loom, visit Fruit.com.

