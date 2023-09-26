Patients Receiving Somatus Transitions of Care Assessment Services 49% Less Likely to Experience Hospital Readmission

Validation Institute Affirms Finding in Somatus' 2023 Certification Renewal

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, has renewed for 2023 its Validation Institute certification of the claim that patients living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who receive Somatus Transitions of Care Assessment (TCA) services have fewer hospital readmissions than similar patients who do not receive TCA services. Somatus was the first kidney care company to achieve validation status from Validation Institute in 2022.

"As we continue to deliver our whole-person care model at scale, our care teams are doing the necessary work to keep our patients from experiencing unplanned readmissions and remain healthier at home," said Dr. Joe Kimura, Chief Medical Officer at Somatus.

In the renewed validation, Somatus expanded the analysis to over 14,000 TCAs conducted in patients with Stage 3 kidney disease (in addition to patients with Stage 4 and ESKD included in the previous analysis). This analysis was conducted to confirm the program's efficacy in decreasing unplanned 30-day rehospitalization rates for the expanded CKD population. TCA participants' likelihood of a hospital readmission for post-attribution discharges was 49% lower than the similar non-participants. Validation Institute found Somatus' claims to be accurate and extended a credibility guarantee to the company.

The Validation Institute's statisticians and epidemiologists rigorously review claims by innovative healthcare companies, issuing Validated Program Reports to brands whose claims are found to be accurate after independent data verification.

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technologies delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com .

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is dedicated to providing unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.

