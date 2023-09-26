RabBeats brings RC10000 to the US

All-new brand RabBeats presents its first product

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaping industry disruptor RabBeats officially brings RC10000, a next-generation disposable product with up to 10,000 puffs, to the US.

Thanks to the Mesh Coil technology, RC10000 boasts an above-expectation performance till the last puff, amplifying the pleasure of each hit. This eye-catching device also speaks an avant-garde design language in delivery of a truly immersive experience.

Bold statement of individuality

In a bold statement of individuality, RC10000 sets itself apart with its captivating surface. Viewed from various angles, this exquisite artwork with multilayer texture and nanoscale optical coatings demonstrates a reflective and shimmering effect, adding a sense of movement and intrigue to its overall style.

More ingeniously, a radiant loop of light envelops the nozzle when hitting, echoing the brand's slogan "Illuminate Your Grip". The device explicitly expresses a brilliant and captivating feel in ways users hold and interact with it, and glows.

By fully digesting users' diversified needs, RabBeats has developed two distinct editions for RC10000. The Sunit edition embraces the delightful combination of 10 mixed fruit flavors, with one to three colors reflected on the shimmering surface, while the Dinmol edition captures the essence of six single fruit flavors, with a single color gracefully displayed.

Consistent enjoyment guarded by dry hit prevention

With 18 ml high-quality e-liquid and a battery rechargeable via USB Type-C, the product provides a lasting enjoyment of up to 10,000 puffs to satisfy users' long-lasting use demand.

Powered by Mesh Coil, RC10000 guarantees consistency in flavor reproduction and delivers an extraordinary mouthfeel in smoothness. Its multi-dimensional tastes, particularly a well-tuned sweetness, enrich the overall vaping experience and elevate it to a new height. With each hit leaving a lingering aftertaste for complete flavor fulfillment, this vape brings a long-lasting and satisfying mouthfeel.

Moreover, RC10000 gets rid of burnt or unpleasant tastes on insufficient e-liquid or immediately after charging by virtue of its dry hit prevention function. It enables intelligent forecast and power cutoff, thereby striking a subtle balance in the e-liquid-to-power ratio.

Vape status at a glance

In addition to a long-lasting enriched mouthfeel, RC10000 also integrates a real-time power and e-liquid display. Its screen reflects the battery and e-liquid levels intuitively, allowing users to check the device's status at one glance and enjoy every worry-free moment.

About RabBeats

New global vaping brand RabBeats identifies itself as the industry's disruptive leader. In showcasing its maverick brand positioning, RabBeats also conveys creativity and imagination in its core values upon its inception. With a full understanding of the power of rhythm in our daily lives, RabBeats sits in a highly creative segment in the market. Unique product design and distinctive brand portrayal jointly elevate RabBeats to stay captivating. For more information about RabBeats, please visit rabbeatsvape.com.

