Flagship Pioneering Named to Fortune's 2023 "Change the World" List

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering today announced it has been named to FORTUNE's 2023 "Change the World" list, an annual global ranking of companies that have made a positive social or environmental impact through activities that are part of their core business strategies. Flagship was previously included on the list in 2021.

"Being selected for FORTUNE's 'Change the World' list is a great honor, and a recognition shared by our entire Flagship team, each of whom contributes to addressing some of the most challenging issues of our present and future," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering.

Afeyan continued, "At Flagship, we encourage our teams to dream big, leap boldly, and imagine alternative futures without the constraint of reason or precedent, and then we navigate to transformational outcomes through rigorous science. Our embrace of this ethos has allowed us to make major advances in human health and sustainability, repeatedly."

Flagship Pioneering founds and builds companies based on its in-house breakthrough innovations that address three of the most consequential problems facing society: preventing and treating disease, feeding a growing population, and combatting climate change.

The company has founded more than 100 first-in-category bioplatform companies designed to generate multiple products that secure a healthier and more sustainable future. Flagship's model blends life science innovation, capital formation, company formation, and scaling in a way that is largely without precedent.

FORTUNE evaluates companies on its "Change the World" list using criteria that include, measurable social impact, business results and degree of innovation. To view the entire list, please visit: fortune.com/ranking/change-the-world/2023/

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering is a biotechnology company that invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $90 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.4 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $26 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 44 companies, including Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Generate:Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and Tessera Therapeutics. For more information on Flagship, please visit www.flagshippioneering.com.

