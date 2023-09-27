Vericor Power Systems was selected as the supplier of Gas Turbines for Griffon Hoverwork's New Class of Fast Amphibious Military Transport

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericor Power Systems, LLC (the "Company") announced today it was selected by Griffon Hoverwork as a partner for the supply of gas turbines to power the Wyvern hovercraft program (www.griffonwyvern.com).

The Company entered a Strategic Alliance with Griffon Hoverwork, who announced the name and specifications of its new class of Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), the Wyvern, on September 12, 2023. The Wyvern class has been designed to deliver a rapid, amphibious transport solution for the world's military forces looking to deploy resources in response to conflict scenarios, natural disasters, or humanitarian crises.

"We feel privileged to partner with the team at Griffon Hoverwork and are excited with their decision to select Vericor gas turbines to power the Wyvern LCAC for a crucial military client," said Umberto Marseglia, Chief Commercial Officer of Vericor Power Systems.

Mark Downer, Engineering Director at Griffon Hoverwork, explains: "We have been working on project Wyvern for six years using our unrivaled experience in naval architecture and engineering input from select suppliers like Vericor. Combining our skills and experience has allowed us to improve the current models with lessons learned from servicing amphibious vessels operating in the harshest conditions. Our goal was to create a class of hovercraft which would always be ready to operate, straightforward to maintain, and with the inherent flexibility to adapt to customers' current and future requirements."

About Vericor Power Systems

Vericor Power Systems, LLC ("Vericor") was formed in 1999 as a joint venture between Honeywell and MTU Aero Engines to produce gas turbine technologies for industrial, defense, and civilian marine applications. Vericor has deployed over 1,000 gas turbines worldwide, including sales to the United States, Swedish, Japanese, and South Korean Navies or their representatives. In 2021, Vericor was acquired by Kanaci Technologies, LLC to expand the use Vericor's gas turbine offering to the growing energy and power generation sectors.

Today, Vericor is a full-service OEM, offering a range of compact, lightweight, and proven gas turbine solutions. Vericor's operations encompass its manufacturing, maintenance, and repair center in Greer, South Carolina, a dedicated Engineering team in Alpharetta, Georgia, and a global network of field specialists providing aftermarket support.

About Griffon Hoverwork

Griffon Hoverwork is the global leader in hovercraft development and has been involved in the manufacture and operation of hovercraft since they were first conceived, over 70 years ago. Their hovercraft operate across all five continents in 45 countries, from the jungles of South America to the Baltic and Arctic frozen seas. Over the past ten years, the team at Griffon Hoverwork has also been innovating with the latest marine technology to develop some of the world's most advanced fast marine vessels. Service delivery is built around our proven ISO9001 staged and gated Product Development Process, allowing customer engagement throughout and the assurance of excellent outcomes.

Vericor Power Systems Company Contact:

Ernesto Bautista III

Chief Financial Officer

ernesto.bautista@vericor.com

