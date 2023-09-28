Globant Announces Global Winners of the Women that Build Awards 2023

This year's global winners are Jennifer Samaniego from Ecuador and Jaloree Lantigua from the US, selected from among 25 local winners in 12 regions

In this fourth edition, the global judging panel was formed by 8 well-known leaders from the George Washington University School of Business , CoachHub, Women Corporate Directors Foundation, NYSE, LA Clippers, Udemy Business, and Globant

The awards were supported by global partners like CoachHub, NYSE, Salesforce, Udemy, and Women Corporate Directors Foundation, and more than 50 other organizations and universities

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the global winners of the fourth edition of the Globant Awards - Women That Build Edition . These awards recognize game-changing women in the STEAM industries who inspire other women and create positive change around the world. They aim to provide visibility, acknowledge women's contributions, and address persistent workplace challenges such as non-inclusive environments, unequal pay for equal work, and gender biases in hiring and promotions.

Global Winners (PRNewswire)

"The Women that Build Awards were created four years ago to motivate more women to join the technology industry by shining a spotlight on trailblazing women who are making a positive impact. There is still more work to do, to reduce the gender gap in our field. This is why we take every opportunity to spur innovation and collaboration while promoting plurality and connecting women from different parts of the world," said Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant. "This year's nomination process received the largest response ever. We got to meet so many women who are not afraid to shake up the game in their communities, so we want to congratulate not only the winners, but all who participated for sharing their stories with us and our community."

The Women that Build Awards 2023 received more than 3,100 nominations, 1,100+ candidates, gathered 120,000+ votes, and engaged 83 international judges. Following the final deliberation, two global winners have been selected:

Jennifer Samaniego , from Ecuador , is an educational innovation analyst at the Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja who was chosen as Inspiring Leader because of her work with immersive learning. She manages the Virtopsia project, an augmented reality application for the university's distance learning students studying legal medicine.

Jaloree Lantigua, from the United States , is a game developer, technology instructor and speech therapist who was chosen as Rising Star because of her work with students with special needs in the STEAM fields. She founded an educational technology center called STREAM Technologies that focuses on providing courses in video game development, virtual reality, and esports for both typical students and those with special needs or exceptional abilities.

As we navigate this fourth edition of the awards, we seek to address the reality that women only occupy 28% of leadership positions in technology ( World Economic Forum ). Today, women switch jobs at a higher rate than men in similar roles, a phenomenon attributed not only to burnout but also to the persistent lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the overall corporate goals of many companies ( McKinsey & Company ). Besides, women remain underrepresented, especially in key areas like AI, where only 22% of jobs were occupied by women, and machine learning, where only 12% of jobs were held by women in 2017 which is expected to further widen the gender gap in the STEAM industries ( UNESCO ).

"With the Women that Build Awards, we are looking to recognize women who are revolutionizing the tech sector. As technology is the discipline with the highest demand for future jobs, we face an even greater need to create more inclusive, diverse, and collaborative STEAM fields. Through our nominees' example, we are trying to inspire more women to be leaders in our industry, which is mostly male-dominated. It's very important for us to change the equation, and this is one of the major initiatives we are pushing with the Women that Build Awards," said Wanda Weigert, Global Chief Brand Officer at Globant.

The global judging panel was comprised of renowned figures such as Anuj Mehrotra, Dean at the George Washington University School of Business; Cassandra Seier, Head of International Capital Markets at NYSE; Eliana Gialain, Senior Behavioral Scientist at CoachHub; Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations at LA Clippers; Jennifer Reynolds, CEO at Women Corporate Directors Foundation; Martín Migoya, Co-founder & CEO at Globant; Patricia Pomies, Global Chief Operating Officer at Globant; and Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury, President at Udemy Business. This year's Women that Build Awards attracted a significant number of global partners, including CoachHub, NYSE, Salesforce, Udemy, Women Corporate Directors Foundation, and more than 50 other supporting organizations and universities.

Get to know all the Women that Build Awards 2023 regional winners at www.womenawards.globant.com .

