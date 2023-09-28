GoPro Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 'Best Companies to Work For'

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it has been recognized in the 2023 – 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Companies to Work for Rankings.

"GoPro is committed to evolving with our ever-changing employment world and we're honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

GoPro's commitment to a remote-first and hybrid workplace empowers employees to work from a physical office as much or as little as they like. Employees also have the option to relocate and work fully remote, enabling them to pursue a lifestyle that supports their interests while building their career at GoPro – without a reduction in compensation.

GoPro also offers competitive wellness-focused benefits and is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) to ensure that employees feel welcome, safe, and celebrated for their contributions to the company.

To determine the companies included in the rankings, U.S. News & World Report only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and ranked in the top 20% of their industry. Additionally, U.S. News required each company to have a minimum of 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 – 2022 and grouped companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) used by the FTSE Russell. The rankings consider quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry. GoPro was recognized in the Misc. Products & Services category.

GoPro's commitment to a modern approach to work and the workplace has garnered recognition from several organizations in-addition to U.S. News & World Report. In both 2021 and 2022, GoPro earned positions in Outside Magazine's 50 Best Places to Work rankings (as of date of this press release, the 2023 awards are pending), and earlier this year, GoPro was awarded Mental Health Program of the Year by Transform.us, recognizing the company with the most holistic, progressive and positive approach to supporting employee mental health.

To learn more about the employee experience and career opportunities at GoPro, visit jobs.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

