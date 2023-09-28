Henry Repeating Arms Donates 50 Engraved and Hand-Painted Rifles for 8-Year-Old Girl's Cancer Treatments

RICE LAKE, Wis., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers and a world leader in the lever action category, is proud to announce its latest Guns for Great Causes campaign with the donation of fifty limited-edition "Team Kaia" rifles. The rifles are available online, and all proceeds will be presented to the family of 8-year-old Kaia Lauro to provide direct financial relief for mounting medical expenses.

Kaia was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma in 2019, a rare childhood cancer that formed in her adrenal gland and later spread to her bone and bone marrow. Treatment started immediately following her diagnosis with a grueling 8-hour surgery. Since diagnosis, Kaia has undergone countless chemotherapy treatments, painful immunotherapy sessions, Metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIBG) radiation, focused radiation, stem cell infusions, and blood transfusions.

Mariann Tepedino, a friend of the Lauro family and advocate for Kaia, brought the child's story to the attention of Anthony Imperato, Founder & CEO of Henry Repeating Arms, who immediately got the campaign in motion.

"Time and time again, I find myself humbled by the unwavering generosity and support from the firearms community for a total stranger whenever we unveil a new Guns for Great Causes campaign, and I am confident that this will be no exception," said Imperato. "More humbling though is the tenacity and courage with which Kaia forges on with her friends and family at her back and a smile on her face."

The Henry "Team Kaia" rifle features a unique brushed metal finish on the receiver cover and barrel band, genuine American walnut stocks, a large loop lever, a 17" blued steel octagon barrel, fully adjustable sights, and a magazine tube with capacity for 12 rounds of .22 LR or 16 rounds of .22 Short. Exclusive to this rifle is the highly detailed, whimsical design on the buttstock, which is laser engraved and painted by hand in full color. The design features the pony that Kaia frequents for rides at a local farm, a tiara of flowers as a nod to her love of fictional princesses, and a gold awareness ribbon, symbolizing hope for pediatric cancer. The words "Never Ever Give Up" are engraved along the flowers. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut, donated the artwork, engraving, and hand-painted embellishments.

To purchase the "Team Kaia" rifle, visit henryusa.com/teamkaia. The first and last rifles in the series are up for auction to enhance fundraising efforts. The auctions close on October 11th at 9:00 PM Eastern.

All firearm purchases must ship to a federally licensed firearms dealer. To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

