Hit Network rebrands Bitboy Crypto and launches new beginner friendly crypto channel: Discover Crypto.

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hit Network roster of crypto education and entertainment channels has expanded with the rebranding of the Bitboy Crypto channel to Discover Crypto. Discover Crypto has relatable expert analysis of crypto news, opinions and education to help everyday people bridge the gap from being stuck in the oppressive traditional finance system and learn how the new digital economy can change their lives.

Discover Crypto has over two million subscribers across multiple social media and streaming platforms and is able to leverage their full team of blockchain, technical analysis, NFT builders, Cryptomining and web3 experts to deliver the best content on Youtube, X and more.

Discover Crypto is committed to honesty and transparency around all the projects we cover. We understand our leadership in the space and hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics while being a positive example for others to follow. We call on all leaders in the blockchain and Web3 industries to support our renewed efforts.

Discover Crypto can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjemQfjaXAzA-95RKoy9n_g and X: @DiscoverCrypto_

