Laffy Taffy® and Mario Lopez Want to Host Your Next Family Game Night Featuring The Last Laff - The Candy Brand's First-Ever, Limited-Edition Card Game

In honor of National Family Game Night, families can answer a joke a day for a chance to win a deliciously funny game night with Lopez

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's a potato's favorite game? If you know the answer, you could enter for a chance to win* the ultimate family game night with Mario Lopez and Laffy Taffy®, the fruity, chewy candy brand known for shareable "dad jokes" and laughter on every wrapper.

Mario Lopez plays Laffy Taffy’s new card game The Last Laff with his family to celebrate National Family Game Night on Sept. 28. Photo Credit: Britt Benton; The Range Photography (PRNewswire)

Starting today, on National Family Game Night, Laffy Taffy is inspiring moments of connection with the launch of The Last Laff – an interactive card game that features jokes on every card and challenges families to laugh together and guess the punchline. Play by one of two designated rules or choose your own "house rules" to create new game night traditions. No matter how you play, the name of the game is to hold onto your Laffy Taffy mini bars.

"Laffy Taffy dad jokes have been a staple of family fun for nearly 40 years, with fans often sharing our delicious fruity, chewy candy with jokes on every wrapper during family game nights to make each other laugh and create memories," said Jenny Chen, Brand Manager of Laffy Taffy at Ferrara Candy Company. "We were inspired to share our jokes in a new way, and with the help of Mario Lopez, one of the funniest dads himself, we're giving families the chance to own an exclusive Laffy Taffy game they can't get anywhere else – and for a limited time only."

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 13, families can enter each evening for their chance to snag one of 500 complimentary limited-edition card games exclusively from Laffy Taffy. They will also be entered for a chance to win* a trip to Los Angeles for a game night hosted by special guest, Mario Lopez, America's favorite game-loving expert on all things family fun. Official rules apply*.

"Two things you should know about me: I'm a dad and I love game night. The dad jokes on Laffy Taffy wrappers always get a laugh from my kids and me, not to mention the chewy candy is the best treat no matter what game you're playing," said Lopez. "I can't wait to share this new game night tradition with my family and celebrate the launch of The Last Laff with one lucky family in L.A. Let the games begin!"

Here's how it works:

Nightly Jokes : Starting Sept. 28 for 15 nights, Laffy Taffy will release a new joke every night at 7 p.m. ET at : Startingfor 15 nights, Laffy Taffy will release a new joke every night atat LaffyTaffy.com/LastLaff for a chance to enter the sweepstakes by guessing the punchline.

LOL Moments : The best part? Your family can create a new ritual by checking for the featured joke every night. Participants have 24 hours* to answer each pun and can enter once per day, so be sure to come back for more laughs. The more jokes you know, the more chances you have to win! (Hint: you can try more than once to guess the correct answer!)

First Prize : 500 participants will be randomly selected after the sweepstakes ends mid-October to win one of The Last Laff card decks and candy*.

Grand Prize: One lucky grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and a trip to Los Angeles for them and up to three guests for their game night with Lopez*.

To get things started, Lopez is sharing his family game night tips:

Lay Down the Law: A good game night means the rules are clear and fair. Establish the "house rules" before you get started so there are no questions or quibbles.

Treats Are a Must: Be sure there are plenty of sweet, fruity flavors for the whole family. A bowl (or two) of Laffy Taffy is the perfect addition to any game night.

Don't Get in a Game Rut: Switch it up! While you might have your go-to game, it's fun to try something new or create your own to challenge your family.

The More the Merrier: Game night is for everyone. Make sure every family member and friend who wants to join feels included and part of the fun.

Have Fun: Winning is great, but game night is all about creating family memories and connecting with loved ones. So, don't be a sore loser!

To find a retailer near you and get more Laffy Taffy jokes to practice for game night, visit www.laffytaffy.com and follow @LaffyTaffy on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

P.S. – the answer is hashtag.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Laffy Taffy® The Last Laff Sweepstakes is sponsored by Ferrara Candy Company, 404 W Harrison St., #650, Chicago, IL 60607. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 21+ as of date of entry. Begins 7:00 p.m. ET on 9/28/23 & ends 6:59 p.m. ET on 10/13/23. Visit laffytaffy.com/lastlaff for the official rules and entry information.

About Laffy Taffy:

Since 1971, Laffy Taffy® has been creating small but lasting moments of connection for families and children of all ages through sweet laughter. All wrapped up with a joke worth sharing, Laffy Taffy's portfolio of smooth and chewy fruity candy include their classic mini-bars, new Fruit Combos mini-bars, Stretchy and Tangy bars, Laffy Taffy Ropes and LAFF BITES® in classic assorted bags and GONE BANANAS!® varieties. Laffy Taffy candy is available in fan favorite fruit flavors including Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, Sour Apple, Banana and Blue Raspberry.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that share delight in every bite to candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 4,600 employees working together to create and deliver hundreds of products sold under a portfolio of more than 20 popular brands such as Brach's®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 13 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara- .

