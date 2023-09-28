Sirona Selects Koios, Rad.ai, & RevealDX as Founding AI Partners Ahead of November Launch Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical, the leader in cloud-native radiology workflow software, today announced expanded partnerships with three AI vendors ahead of its recently announced public launch on November 13th . In addition to its existing partnership with RevealDX and two FDA-cleared AI algorithms acquired through Nines in 2022, Sirona's customers will have one-click access to all AI products developed by its Founding AI Partners.

Sirona will serve as an official reseller for all three vendors, and work with them to prepare Sirona's Amplify SDK for public release - establishing the first open developer ecosystem in clinical radiology.

"For AI to transform radiology, developers need access to every part of the clinical workflow - viewer, reporter, EMR data, worklist, and other AI outputs," said Cameron Andrews, Founder & CEO of Sirona Medical. "They also need the ability to deploy their AI to customers instantly and with a single click. After five years of R&D, this is what Sirona's accomplished - first for our Founding AI Partners, and soon, for the whole 3rd party AI ecosystem. We look forward to welcoming more Founding Partners before the end of the year."

"Sirona's platform is completely different from anything the radiology IT industry has seen before," said Chris Wood, CEO of RevealDX. "They have rebuilt the entire radiology IT stack from scratch as a unified, cloud-native platform. This allowed us to use their Amplify SDK to embed our AI deeply into both Sirona's existing viewer and reporter UI, and to make RevealDX available instantly to all Sirona customers. This has been a 'holy-grail problem' in imaging AI for a long time, and Sirona has finally solved it."

Sirona's cloud-native RadOS architecture allows AI to be:

Embedded into radiologists narrative workflow.

Instantly Deployed within Sirona's infrastructure (no servers, no contracting, one click).

Managed by Sirona as all AI services are deployed within Sirona's infrastructure, leaving customers with one point of contact for all AI & IT availability and support.

Constantly, Invisibly Updated as new versions of each algorithm is ready for release, they will be instantly and invisibly deployed to customers, free of charge.

"AI is gaining momentum, rapidly. Discussions refer to AI becoming "standard of care", said Chad McClennan, CEO of Koios Medical. "PACS and reporting vendors must remove as many barriers to AI adoption as possible. Sirona was invented to reimagine and remove the biggest barriers to AI adoption today. We are extremely excited to be their partner in delivering an AI-powered future to radiology, worldwide."

"Riverain has been building and delivering AI value to radiologists for nearly 20 years," said Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain. "Sirona's open platform and tools to facilitate integration of AI applications for a richer, more interactive, and seamless workflow is truly exciting."

"For years at Nuance, we fought to get PACS vendors to adopt public interoperability standards to enable real-time viewer/reporter workflows," said Kate Kovalenko, VP of Product at Sirona Medical, and previous Director of Product Strategy for Nuance's Precision Imaging Network and PowerScribe 360 products. "AI vendors need dual viewer/reporter control to realize the value of AI - which can only be achieved when seamless in the routine workflow of the radiologist. AI's success in radiology requires this much deeper level of viewer/reporter control than interoperability between siloed applications can achieve today, and a cloud-native platform beneath it all. Sirona has built that platform, and together with some of the most trusted AI vendors in imaging, we're building the industry's first open developer ecosystem on top of it too."

