Supermicro Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Growth, Innovation, AI and Green Computing

Headquartered and Founded in San Jose, Supermicro is a Silicon Valley Established Technology Company Focused on Engineering Excellence, Building Large-Scale AI and Cloud Data Center Infrastructure with Green Computing Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and IoT/Edge, is celebrating its 30th year of research, development, and manufacturing in the heart of Silicon Valley. As AI has become a critical component of organizations of all sizes, Supermicro continues to lead the industry in providing a range of solutions that address all AI initiatives and implementations. Supermicro's focus on time-to-market, Building Block Solutions®, and Green IT has resulted in lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centers. It enables organizations to get more productive faster. Supermicro aims to become the worldwide industry leader in providing Generative AI servers for customers.

"I am very happy about how far Supermicro has come in 30 years, as we are now delivering the most advanced and powerful AI solutions in the market today," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We have complete IT solutions. Cloud Service Providers and enterprises can look to Supermicro for all their IT requirements, including large Generative AI workloads and Inferencing computing for any vertical application. Supermicro's wide range of AI, servers, storage, and edge devices are designed collaboratively with our leading technology partners, NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD. With numerous product families available today and manufacturing facilities in the USA and around the world, we can quickly deliver thousands of racks of high-performance servers to customers leveraging our rack scale Plug and Play solutions program. Extending my commitment to green computing, I recently purchased land in Silicon Valley for the Green Earth Foundation, with the goal of helping reforest large areas worldwide to lessen the effects of climate change."

The Past Decade

Over the past decade, Supermicro has designed and built systems that are energy efficient, which reduces the costs of operating a modern data center. Supermicro currently collaborates with leading companies in diverse industries, such as those in social networking, autonomous driving business, semiconductor manufacturing, and research organizations, to reduce the power usage effectiveness (PUE) of their large data center to about 1.06, resulting in lower electricity costs and a lower TCO. Significant reductions in E-waste have also been realized with the Supermicro disaggregated design approach and Rack Scale PnP solutions.

In addition to its well-established manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley, Taiwan, and The Netherlands, Supermicro is expanding its reach with a new facility in Malaysia. With the ability to deliver over 4000 racks/month, Supermicro can quickly deliver advanced Total IT solutions worldwide. In addition, the Made in the USA program gives customers confidence in Supermicro's supply chain integrity.

Supermicro's mission in the coming years is to develop low PUE data center Building Block Solutions®, collaborating with partners and customers to drive toward liquid cooling adoption in 20% of worldwide data center deployments. With liquid and free air cooling, data centers can easily achieve a PUE approaching 1.06 or even lower, reducing the need for an additional 20 billion trees to be planted for carbon offset.

Industry Leaders Speak Out

Supermicro works with many industry leaders, some of which Supermicro has worked with for 30 years:

"Over the past three decades, Supermicro has made important advances in computing. I am thrilled to partner with Charles and the Supermicro team to revolutionize data center architecture with accelerated computing and generative AI." – Jensen Huang, CEO, NVIDIA.

"Congratulations on your 30th anniversary! Supermicro has been a valuable partner to Intel for decades, and we're looking forward to many great things in the future." – Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel.

"AMD and Supermicro have a long-standing history of delivering leadership computing solutions. I am extremely proud of the expansive portfolio of data center, edge and AI solutions we have built together, our leadership in high-performance computing solutions, and our shared commitment to sustainability. Congratulations to Charles and the entire team on an amazing first 30 years! I look forward to even greater success and impact over the next 30 years," – Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for AI, Enterprise, Cloud, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

