Schneider Electric Demonstrates Industry-Leading Energy Management Solutions at NECA 2023

Schneider Home , a first-of-its-kind home energy management solution being premiered to electrical contractor audience

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex, SourcePacT isolation switches, and VisiPact safety switches among new products being launched

New offerings support changing needs of electrical contractors and installers at the forefront of the new energy landscape

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a broad portfolio of product innovations at the NECA 2023 Convention & Trade Show taking place September 29 through October 2 in Philadelphia, PA.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Designed to accelerate the new energy landscape, these innovations will support electrical contractors and installers who play a vital role at the forefront of energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Schneider Home, a first-of-its-kind integrated home energy management solution that makes homes more efficient and resilient, will be premiered to industry professionals at the event. Schneider Home provides energy independence for homeowners – automating energy production, storage, measurement, and control – all from a single, easy-to-use app. This award-winning, comprehensive solution includes a smart electrical panel, a home battery for clean energy storage, a high-power solar inverter, an electric vehicle (EV) charger, and connected electric sockets and light switches, all connected to intelligently orchestrate home energy. In contrast to existing solutions, requiring separate apps and disjointed hardware, Schneider Home eliminates that complexity, allowing homeowners to easily manage energy usage and reduce costs.

"As we move rapidly into the new energy landscape, electrical contractors and installers are at the forefront of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability guiding their industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an increasingly electric world," said Peyton Pratt, Vice President, Power Systems, Schneider Electric. "We are responding to their changing needs by providing innovative technology, training, and services to grow their businesses, and we're excited to share those solutions at the NECA show."

Schneider Electric: Innovation on display

Schneider Electric also announced additional new product innovations, including:

VisiPact Safety Switch – This new heavy duty safety switch takes all the trusted features, such as the switching mechanism and adds new, standard features, such as a viewing window, hook stick handle, QR code for quick access to information, touch safe barriers, and more.

SourcePacT Isolation Switch – The Industry's first purpose-built solution that automatically isolates an electrical system from an external utility, enabling local inverter-based sources to provide standby-power in resilience applications.

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex – This industry-first fuses microgrid controls, electrical distribution, software, and Schneider Electric's Energy Control Center and all-in-one Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to simplify traditional microgrid configuration for faster and simpler implementation.

QO Smart Panel Solution – A modular, flexible solution that provides 'smart' panel functionality quickly, easily, and inexpensively by adding Square D Control Relays and a Schneider Energy Monitor to new or existing Square D Plug-on Neutral panels.

EcoConsult Electrical Digital Twin Service – This service digitizes paper single-line diagrams (SLDs) to easily operate and maintain the electrical systems, and helps you comply with new NFPA 70B mandates.

These products will be displayed at the 2023 NECA Convention in Schneider Electric's Booth #2000.

To learn more, please visit http://www.se.com/us.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On | Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric