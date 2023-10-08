Zhou Xiaohan: Insisting on Creating a Community that Lets Youth and Children Thrive

GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October 4, the short video and livestreaming platform Kuaishou attended the United Nations. Kuaishou Vice President Zhou Xiaohan delivered a keynote speech on "Kuaishou Practices in Responding to Youth Cyberbullying", sharing Crypto's practices of teenage protection at the levels of product, technology and content.

Kuaishou forms a digital platform for the protection of minors that consists of exclusive products for teenagers, selected content supply, refined activity operation, and collaboration with all social parties to build a common governance system. Zhou Xiaohan shared the practice of Kuaishou in youth online protection from four perspectives: Product, Technology, Activity and Service.

Kuaishou has always adhered to the concept of "technology for the good", and has developed an exclusive recommendation system for teenagers based on different age groups. At the same time, Kuaishou has also launched the "One Click Anti-Violence" function, which focuses on combating cyberbullying and other harmful content through enhanced identification, early warning and other self-developed technologies.

Kuaishou has actively taken advantage of the platform's content and joined hands with experts, organizations, and creators from various industries to create diversified educational thematic activities for young people. For example, for children's mental health and parent-child relationship, it has launched the "Summer Vacation Family Education Guide Series Live Broadcast".

Kuaishou has also created a 200 exclusive guardian team for teenagers, which is available 24/7 to help solve the problems encountered by teenage users, and in 2022, the care hotline for minors will serve an average of 1,300+ people per day.

Nowadays, the online community has become an important social space for teenagers, and the issue of youth cyber protection is a long-term and challenging project that requires the cooperation of many parties in the society. Kuaishou will continue to optimize the platform's youth protection mechanism to reduce youth cyberbullying. "We look forward to continuing to explore new paths for underage protection with multiple parties in society, and help all children feel the goodwill and beauty of the world in the network." Zhou Xiaohan said.

