NEW Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ & TWIX™ Iced Coffee Expands Distribution to Target Café's

Available today, shoppers at more than 1,000 Target stores throughout the country can find Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ and TWIX™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffees in 13.7 oz. bottles in the grab and go coolers at the front of the store in the Target Café's. In addition to the Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ and TWIX™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffees, Hostess® Twinkie Iced Latte in 13.7 oz bottles will also be featured at more than 600 Target stores in the Target Café grab and go coolers as well.

"Consumer demand for ready-to-drink coffee in convenient formats with unique and flavorful combinations continues to grow year after year," said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales for Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "By partnering with Target Café, it allows us to bring the consumers great tasting iced coffee with the convenience of being located in the front of Target stores, right as you walk in. We are proud to partner with Target and their Café's to bring their guests this offering."

To find a Target near you, visit the Target store finder. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com or Email: PR@trilliantfood.com.

®/™ The HOSTESS, and TWINKIES, trademarks are used under license from Hostess Brands, LLC.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

