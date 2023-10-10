Syska Hennessy's John Passanante Earns National Design-Build Certification

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Passanante, PE, RCDD, executive principal at the global engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group, has earned the designation of Associate Design-Build Professional® from the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA).

As described by the DBIA, owners of design-build projects manage only one contract with a single point of responsibility. DBIA Certification is the nation's only measurable standard of an individual's knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right® principles vital to successful project delivery.

"Our clients are always seeking efficient and cost-effective ways to approach projects," says Passanante, who is based in Syska's Los Angeles office. "Design-build is an increasingly popular method of doing so. My decision to pursue the DBIA certification reflects the importance of design-build within the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Notably, many of my colleagues plan to pursue the designation themselves."

Passanante adds that Syska has already served as a member of design-build teams for several significant projects, including the maintenance and operations complex at Palomar Community College in San Marcos, California; the new Long Beach Civic Center and Port Headquarters in Long Beach, California; the new library and learning commons at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California; and the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse.

"These projects were highly successful," Passanante reports. "My colleagues and I look forward to joining other design-build teams in the future."

"DBIA's Designated Design-Build Professional® certification program has grown exponentially over the years mirroring the growth of the entire design-build industry," says Lisa Washington, DBIA executive director and CEO. "In fact, many public and private owner solicitations now expressly encourage the inclusion of team members with DBIA® Certification in their expanding number of design-build projects. DBIA is proud to offer the industry's gold standard in education and to continue to certify record numbers of dedicated design-build professionals each year."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

