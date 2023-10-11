Monarch breaks ground with free, online curriculum for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities struggling with addiction

ALBEMARLE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch has launched "Understanding Addiction and Developmental Disabilities," a first-of-its-kind web-based resource to help an underserved population of people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD) and substance use disorders (SUD).

"Substance use is often overlooked and people with I/DD are less likely to seek help." - Peggy Terhune , Ph.D.

The " Understanding Addiction and Developmental Disabilities '' website features screening tools and helpful guides for those who work with individuals with I/DD, such as mental health clinicians and caregivers, guardians or parents and teachers. The free, open-source curriculum consists of 14 animated videos that provide relevant therapeutic information for the person with I/DD and SUD. To learn more, visit understanding.monarchnc.org .

Those interested in learning more can attend the "Understanding Addiction and Developmental Disabilities" webinar, a free training for professionals, family members and other caregivers, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 11 a.m. EST. Visit MonarchNC.org/training to register.

Thanks to community-based services, evidence-based programs and vocational support, people with I/DD are living more independently than ever. However, this autonomy means they are more vulnerable to alcohol and drug problems . There is very little data available on rates of SUD among those with I/DD and other cognitive impairments like borderline intellectual functioning, autism spectrum disorders and traumatic brain injury.

"While no study has documented how large this problem is, we do know that substance use is often overlooked and people with I/DD are less likely to seek help ," said Peggy Terhune, Ph.D. President and CEO of Monarch.

In 2022, Monarch served more than 28,800 individuals with neurocognitive disorders, mental illness and substance use disorders from 97 counties across North Carolina. Because Monarch is both a behavioral health and I/DD provider, they were uniquely positioned to create a solution. The finished videos tell 14 unique stories covering a range of topics, from " what is addiction " and codependency , to coping and deep breathing .

Anyone connected to a person with I/DD who may have an SUD is encouraged to visit the website to get started . The curriculum is free, easy-to-follow and flexible.

Established in 1958, Monarch provides support to thousands of people with mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities across North Carolina. The organization is nationally accredited by The Joint Commission. To learn more about how Monarch provides quality support, please call (866) 272-7826 or visit www.MonarchNC.org .

