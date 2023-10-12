Back by Popular Demand, BLADE Shuttle Flights Return to NBAA-BACE

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will once again be able to experience a breathtaking firsthand look at the future of on-demand air transportation through NBAA's partnership with Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLADE) (NASDAQ: BLDE).

BLADE is offering by-the-seat helicopter flights operated by Orbic Air between the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and Henderson Executive Airport (HND), home to the NBAA-BACE aircraft display. Seats can be booked on the BLADE mobile app.

Each flight will seat up to six passengers and fly over traffic while passengers enjoy aerial views of the legendary Las Vegas Strip.

"In 2021, every seat was sold out for BLADE flights between the convention center and the outdoor aircraft display, demonstrating the excitement for on-demand urban air mobility," said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. "We're thrilled to work with BLADE again to provide this unique opportunity to NBAA-BACE attendees."

"We are pleased to partner with NBAA to provide point-to-point helicopter service between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport throughout this year's convention," said BLADE President Melissa Tomkiel. "This program not only demonstrates the efficiency of urban air mobility, but also highlights use cases that are relevant as we transition from conventional rotorcraft to quiet, emission-free electric vertical aircraft."

To learn more and book shuttle flights for NBAA-BACE, visit: blade.com/nbaa.

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

