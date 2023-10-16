Alerion Aviation Appoints New Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brian Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Aviation, an Industry leader in private jet management and jet charter today announced the appointment of Brian Beach as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Beach brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company and will play a pivotal role in Alerion Aviation's continued growth and success.

Brian Beach has an impressive background, with over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry. His previous roles include Vice President of Operations for a premier air ambulance operator, where he was responsible for Flight Operations, Maintenance, and Safety functions and supervised an organization of more than 150 employees. Before this, Beach was Chief Operating Officer for a cargo airline where he oversaw the tripling of the fleet from 7 aircraft to 21 in a 15-month period. Before his executive roles in aircraft operations Beach was a captain for a major US airline. Over his twenty-six-year career, Beach assumed executive roles as Director of safety for CAPA and Chairman of the National Safety Committee for the Allied Pilots Association. He was promoted to base Chief Pilot where he was responsible for over 2,100 pilots operating 250 departures per day. Brian began his flying career as a Naval Aviator piloting the F/A-18 Hornet aircraft for the US Marines Corps.

In his new role as COO, Mr. Beach will oversee Alerion Aviation's ground and flight operations, ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. He will work closely with the executive team to drive the company's strategic initiatives and further strengthen Alerion Aviation's position as a leader in the private aviation sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Beach to our team as the new Chief Operating Officer," said Bob Seidel, CEO of Alerion Aviation. "His extensive operations experience, industry knowledge and leadership skills make him the ideal person to head our operations as we continue to grow in this dynamic and competitive environment.

Brian Beach expressed his enthusiasm for this new role, stating, "I am honored to join Alerion Aviation and contribute to the company's continued success. I look forward to working with the talented team at Alerion and helping the company reach new heights."

Alerion Aviation is confident that Brian Beach's appointment will be a significant asset to the company's future endeavors. With his leadership, the company aims to continue delivering outstanding aviation services to its Management Clients and Charter Customers.

