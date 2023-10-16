De-MCU solution, Tinno is driving technological transformation in the tablet computer industry

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tinno Tech, (hereinafter referred to as "Tinno"), released its latest tablet device optimization solution. It implements "virtual MCU" technology, breaking the conventional practice of having to embed an MCU in tablet-keyboard Pogo-Pin connections. This pioneering move eliminates the need for an MCU in Android tablets, significantly reducing unnecessary a set of components.

(PRNewswire)

Market Status

Currently, the connection between Android tablets and keyboards on the market is mainly achieved through pogo pin and Bluetooth. To ensure connectivity, tablet manufacturers usually need to install an MCU (Micro Control Unit) inside the tablet, which is a common practice. However, the actual market situation is that the demand ratio of tablets to keyboards is around 15%, never exceeding 20%. That is, out of 100 customers who buy tablets, only 15 to 20 customers will buy matching keyboards. This means that over 80% of the MCU investment in tablets is destined to be wasted.

"To ensure that users can use it normally, even if the user does not use a keyboard, each tablet's motherboard must be built with a MCU, and the cost of each set is over one US dollar. For product designer and the customer, the voice to reduce the cost of uncertain functions has always been there," said Yu Chengyong, CTO of Tinno IoT.

Tinno's new solution

Tinno's newl tablet device solution provides more choices for the increasingly competitive tablet market.

Information released by the National Intellectual Property Administration shows that the patent corresponding to this solution is named "A portable device and communication method for communicating with a keyboard". This method can save the MCU on the portable device side, reduce the cost and complexity of the portable device, improve the flexibility and scalability of the portable device, and also reduce unnecessary data transfer, reducing transmission delay.

When market consumption expectations decline, brand manufacturers will, consider costs, and put forward higher demands on upstream manufacturers. At this time, manufacturers with more innovation and cost control ability will have more opportunities, and Tinno is one of such manufacturers.

Several brand manufacturers have already contacted Tinno, and Tinno's IoT team has successfully obtained orders with this technology, and the products are about to be launched on the market.

Development Trends

As a professional team under the Tinno Group, Tinno IoT is mainly responsible for the product design and production of tablet peripheral, smart education, gaming peripheral, and smart positioning products. The clients include leading brands such as Tencent, Xiaomi, China Telecom, Lenovo, VIVO, etc., making us the ODM manufacturer with the most tablet keyboard orders in China, and maintaining a leading position in the design, R&D, and manufacturing of tablet keyboards.

Although there are numerous keyboard manufacturers on the market, in reality, many companies only have the ability in either electronic product design, CMF implementation, or mass production. However, Tinno's IoT is one of the few ODM manufacturers with it's own R&D including software, hardware, CMF and assembly integration capabilities.

Brand manufactures want to know which keypad approach works best for them - and that is where Tinno can help.

About Tinno

Founded in 2005, Tinno Technology Group Limited is an innovative ODM supplier specializing in mobile communication products, devices and solutions, including smartphones, tablets, computers, AIoT, 5G millimeter wave devices, and in-vehicle electronic devices. Its products and services have covered top customers in more than 80 countries and regions around the world, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Motorola, Bullitt, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Walmart, China Telecom and so on. Currently, Tinno's cell phone ODM shipments are ranked among the top four in the world.

For more information, please visit www.tinno.us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tinno