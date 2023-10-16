IN A WORLD THAT OFTEN EQUATES PRODUCTIVITY TO SUCCESS, TIMEX'S LATEST CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGES US TO "WASTE MORE TIME" PURSUING FULFILLMENT AND JOY

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex , a pioneer and disruptor in the watchmaking industry, is inverting the notion of investing time by wasting it with their latest campaign, 'Waste More Time.' In a world where every moment seems accounted for, they champion the idea that time wasted on finding the freedom to be yourself is time well spent, even if others deem it as a total waste.

Through their ‘Waste More Time’ campaign, Timex shares the stories of The Chef, The Best Dressed, The Sunbather, and The Color Coder, all of whom find fulfillment in wasting time on their favorite pursuits. (PRNewswire)

"The campaign embraces the slow with a focus on mindfulness and fun, while inspiring us to examine the amount of time we genuinely dedicate to discovering ourselves and our truest passions. Are we keeping time, or is time keeping us? Let a Timex on your wrist be your reminder to slow down and do something you love," said Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer, Timex Group.

Through their 'Waste More Time' campaign, Timex shares the stories of The Chef, The Best Dressed, The Sunbather, The Fighter, and The Color Coder, all of whom find fulfillment in wasting time on their favorite pursuits. Featuring Chef Zhan Chen, style icon Chloe King, DJ Andre Power, UFC Champion Sean O'Malley, and Elizabeth Sweetheart (known as the "Green Lady" of Brooklyn), it exemplifies how a Timex puts time back in your hands so you can spend it chasing what fulfills you; a Timex keeps the time so that you can forget about it.

Timex celebrates the belief that genuine time ownership is rooted in the embrace of our deepest passions, whether we're scrolling, binging, creating, focusing, or doing absolutely nothing at all. They believe that each of us has our unique path to fulfillment in life, and that there's an undeniable beauty in that diversity.

So go ahead and stay up a little later, watch the next episode, take the scenic route, and forget about that annoying reminder; because Timex believes that when you're genuinely enjoying what you're doing, it's not wasting time—it's living.

To see full campaign visit Timex.com/waste-more-time

ABOUT TIMEX GROUP

Timex Group designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ted Baker and Versace.

