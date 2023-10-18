FERRIS INTRODUCES iCD+ CUTTING SYSTEM

New and improved system offers additional durability and quality of cut features

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Mowers has taken its popular iCD™ Cutting System and upgraded it for even better efficiency and a superior cut. The new iCD+ Cutting System, launching at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky will be available on Ferris units this fall. The new system will be available on the Ferris® ISX™800, ISX2200, ISX3300 and ISX6200 zero turns as well as the Ferris Z2 and Z3X stand-on units.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The system includes a new baffle design and increased blade overlap which creates more vacuum, pulling the grass up for an improved cut. In addition, a wider exit chute reduces the grass buildup that causes mowers to bog down. The iCD+ system comes in both 72" and 60" deck sizes with plans to expand to smaller deck sizes next year.

The new offering also adds to the durability of the mower with a reinforced rounded trim edge that resists cracks and deflects impact. The iCD+ system also introduces an anti-scalp wheel that is attached with a bracket, instead of being welded on, making it easy to replace if damaged.

"The improvements to the iCD system will serve to enhance both the cut and the operator experience," said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. "Ferris operators prize our units for their comfort, efficiency and quality of cut and this new system is one more way we are delivering for them."

The new iCD+ Cutting System will be on display at the 2023 Equip Exposition in booth 5016. For additional information, visit your local Ferris dealer. To find your nearest dealer visit our dealer locator page.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

Ferris Mowers new iCD+ Cutting System, launching at Equip Exposition in Lousiville, Kentucky will be available on Ferris units this fall. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton