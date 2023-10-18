MINDTICKLE ANNOUNCES NEW AI-POWERED RELEASES AND PRODUCT ENHANCEMENTS

Mindtickle Unveils New Features and Updates that Maximize GTM Teams' Productivity with AI and Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mindtickle , the global leader in revenue productivity, announced the release of new capabilities designed to streamline workflows for revenue organizations to efficiently scale the use of best practices and winning behaviors. These updates and features, powered by recent, rapid progress in AI, help focus human efforts on impactful decision-making and strategy execution for sales, enablement, marketing, and revenue operations leaders. Customers can look forward to creating relevant, timely experiences that enable internal and external audiences alike through features like AI-guided program creation, self-enablement with real-time answers to field questions, scalable CHAMP and MEDDPICC call scoring, and more.

These exciting new features follow on the heels of the launch of Mindtickle Copilot , their generative AI assistant, trained to optimize time for customer-facing teams, helping organizations deliver exceptional customer and buyer experiences. With these two complementary releases, Mindtickle highlights its dedication to helping focus the time and energy of GTM teams on revenue-generating activities.

For this latest release, Mindtickle is announcing :

AI-powered just-in-time enablement - Deliver relevant and real-time answers to your teams' questions with Copilot. Ensure reps are successful in any prospect or customer interaction by getting them timely answers to their questions using generative AI. Reduce the amount of time spent by individuals and teams answering common questions asked by field teams around topics like pricing or product features.

AI search - Get fast and accurate search results across the Mindtickle platform based on a deeper understanding of language and search terms with Copilot. Save time and reduce friction when trying to find training, content, and calls in Mindtickle with smart search results, eliminating the need for an exact keyword match.

Role-based home pages - Create custom home pages by role for better personalization, engagement, and productivity. Give your field teams a curated experience that serves up content and training based on their goals and the competencies needed to achieve them.

CHAMP and MEDDPICC scores for calls - Score calls based on adherence to deal qualification frameworks like CHAMP and MEDDPICC to identify opportunities for coaching and training. Reinforce sales methodologies at scale to ensure your teams are executing deals consistently.

AI-based Guided program creation - Get guidance on creating enablement programs, like the best module type to choose, and suggestions about program structures based on your goals. Save time and effort creating programs that follow best practices based on the thousands of enablement programs created in Mindtickle.

Enhanced integrations with the Microsoft Suite - Build an effortless content experience for both admins and users. Save time and be confident that your Mindtickle content library is up to date with a Sharepoint integration. Increase the adoption and impact of content by making it easy and convenient to share relevant assets directly in the Outlook desktop and web apps. Eliminate the need to weigh all the content options to share with recommendations for shareable assets based on an email thread.

Plus a slew of other enhancements to make the lives of reps, GTM teams, managers, and enablement leaders easier

Nishant Mungali, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Mindtickle, commented, "AI and automation have greatly minimized the time and effort spent finding information or mining data for insight, while simultaneously maximizing human creativity and strategic thinking. In the world of revenue productivity, this means revenue-generating roles can focus their time and energy on delivering exceptional customer and buying experiences. Mindtickle's approach, which combines enablement, content management, conversation, and revenue intelligence in one platform means teams can operate with more context and improve faster and more sustainably than ever."

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading revenue productivity platform with enablement and operations solutions. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #7 sales product. This year, Mindtickle was recognized for its outstanding customer support winning a Gold Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service, and has an A rating from Security Scorecard.

