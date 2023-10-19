Celebrating Excellence in Trades: The 8th Annual Elite Trades Championship Series Comes to the Tampa Convention Center on October 26

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated 8th Annual Elite Trades Championship Series (ETCS) , a celebration of skill, expertise and commitment among America's tradespeople, is set to kick off on October 26 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. Developed by IDEAL INDUSTRIES, Inc. and Intersport, this dynamic series continues to spotlight and honor the critical role of tradespeople across diverse sectors, including electrical, automotive, HVAC and plumbing.

The Championship events will kick off on October 26 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL. (PRNewsfoto/Intersport Inc) (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to see the IDEAL® Elite Trades Championship Series return for its 8th year to celebrate the excellence of America's tradespeople," said Scott Mendel, SVP and GM of ETCS. "I'm in awe of our participants' caliber across these essential trade industries. I'm also thankful to our sponsors for their generous support and commitment to growing the skilled trades. Together, we're championing the exceptional individuals who power our world through their skills and dedication."

Unfolding across several specialized events, the championship will feature the 8th annual IDEAL National Championship for electricians, the 3rd U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Driven by Yokohama, the 2nd ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship and the inaugural Plumbing National Championship. The ETCS finals will be televised in December on CBS Sports Network.

This series, offering more than $300,000 in cash and sponsor-provided prizes, will see professional and apprentice finalists culled from a rigorous, months-long series of qualifying events, dueling in a custom-built arena in head-to-head competitions that both challenge and honor their vital skills.

HVAC/Plumbing: A Unique Clash of Skills Across Generations

This year's Elite Trades Championship Series shines a spotlight on the HVAC and Plumbing competitions, featuring a blend of seasoned and budding talent. Among them are Jeremy and Graydon Harris, a father-son duo from Waverly, Ohio.

"Graydon is my youngest son and is a commercial service helper working at the same company as me," said Jeremy Harris. "The opportunity to visit Tampa to compete in our respective categories is incredible. I'm proud of all he's accomplished and I'm honored he's chosen to follow in my footsteps. We're looking forward to cheering each other on."

Craig Childress, of Peabody, Mass., and mentor to the 2022 ServiceTitan HVAC National Champion Mack Shwert, steps into the arena in both HVAC and the inaugural Plumbing competition. Meanwhile, last year's professional runner-up Lee Morris Jr. and 3rd place apprentice Patrick Boldt are back for the HVAC competitions, illustrating a multifaceted showcase of the trade's past, present and future.

Auto Tech: The Thrill of a Possible Three-Peat

In the Auto Tech category, Randy Giroux is a name to watch. The young champion, hailing from Canada and currently attending the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, is seeking a spectacular third consecutive win, after emerging victorious in both 2021 and 2022.

Electrical: "Wiring for Better Futures"

In honor of the emerging apprentice talent and the impact they will have on the electrical industry, the theme for the 2023 IDEAL National Championship is "Wiring Better Futures." This portion of the competition will see the top 10 electrical apprentices in the nation face off in a series of two electrical challenges that test for speed, skill, safety and accuracy.

A livestream of the electrical competition will be available through the IDEAL Electrical Facebook page , starting with the semi-finals at 7:20 a.m. EST on Friday, Oct. 27. The Finals are expected to be livestreamed around 11 a.m. EST.

Nurturing the Future of the Trades Industry

In addition to the competition, an ETCS Student & Apprentice Trades Educational Summit, facilitated by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and Florida Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Contractors Association (FL-PHCC) is expected to welcome more than 700 students, providing an enriched dimension to the event that encompasses educational sessions by industry leaders, networking opportunities and a chance to witness the competitions firsthand.

This combination of competitive zeal, skill recognition and educational enhancement promises to make the 8th Annual Elite Trades Championship Series a landmark event, fostering growth and appreciation in the trades industry and applauding the exceptional individuals who power our world through their skills and dedication.

Learn more about ETCS and see exclusive content by visiting tradesnation.com/ETCS and following the respective events on their social media channels.

About Intersport

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, customer engagement, experiential marketing, hospitality, production and sponsorship consulting. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. The Elite Trades Championship Series is one of the flagship platforms developed by Intersport to recognize and elevate various trades across the nation. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media ( LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook ).

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting, and infrastructure industries. The 105-year-old company was founded in 1916 to forge ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners, and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership. For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intersport