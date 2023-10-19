ONE9 invests in mesh radio maker, goTenna

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE9 Special Mission Fund I (ONE9) has chosen goTenna as its first investment after the Fund's initial close. goTenna specializes in communications solutions in off-grid, remote, and denied environments, offering rugged and portable devices that enable long-range and peer-to-peer communications via radio waves and proprietary mesh networking technology.

"Reliable communications are the foundation of any operation, whether military, national security, or even local police," said Glenn Cowan, Founder, and Managing Partner of ONE9. "goTenna's dual-use product suite made instant sense to me, particularly how it might be leveraged in the Canadian Arctic where traditional infrastructure is sparser, and reliable, long-distance communication can truly be the difference between life and death."

Situational awareness is critical on the battlefield, amidst natural disasters, in remote locations, and in comms-denied environments during military operations. There exists a clear and present need for reliable communications, and goTenna's interoperable solutions enable operators to maintain connectivity, track team movements, and monitor network health - capabilities not offered by other systems on the market. goTenna's hardware and software solutions, backed by their proprietary mesh networking protocol, Aspen Grove, deliver industry-best range and reliability. Already in widespread use with the United States Customs and Border Protection and other federal departments and agencies, ONE9 will help goTenna expand its international footprint.

"ONE9 is a strategic investor for goTenna, and we are thrilled for their investment and partnership," said Ari Schuler, CEO of goTenna. "It was clear from our first meeting that ONE9 understood how goTenna is transforming tactical communications on the edge while allowing operators to scale at the speed of the mission. Their participation in this round is deeply strategic to goTenna's success as we expand business in Canada and support other Arctic missions to ensure U.S. forces and our partners and allies have critical access to disruptive communications technology while operating in austere environments."

goTenna believes that preparedness leads to better outcomes – a multi-layered service that goTenna provides straight out of the box with network setup, training, and execution. We are advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices and augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cellular service, Wi-Fi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. Based in Brooklyn, New York, goTenna is a proud partner of the United States military, first responders, and law enforcement, among others, and is backed by investors, including Founders Fund, Union Square Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Bloomberg Beta. To learn more, please visit https://www.gotenna.com.

ONE9 is Canada's leading dual-use technology innovation ecosystem for critical infrastructure and national security. Anchored by Canada's first security-focused venture capital fund, Special Mission Fund I, ONE9 provides unparalleled access to proprietary deal flow emanating from compartmentalized programs in the Five-Eyes defence, security, and intelligence communities. ONE9's unique and agile "Task Force" of subject matter experts have a deep understanding of end-user requirements, honed through years of experience in special operations, intelligence, law, policy, and venture capital. These skillsets are operationalized through ONE9 Capability Labs, a hub dedicated to finding, nurturing, and validating emerging and disruptive dual-use technologies through public/private partnerships to deliver cutting edge tools to national security end-users.

