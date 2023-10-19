Transaction Services partners with Silverflow to deliver next-generation payment processing

The solution enables faster payment processing with the cloud-based platform

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Silverflow, the leading cloud-based payment processing platform, announces an exciting partnership with Transaction Services (TRX) to provide current and new clients with more capabilities to enhance the management of customer payments. The Silverflow cloud-based acquirer processing platform enables even greater efficiency in payment solutions for acquirers, merchants, and customers.

Scott Martin, CEO of Transaction Services says, "By partnering with Silverflow, our customers will enjoy quicker implementations and integrations, even greater data insights, and expanded global processing capabilities. Most importantly, we share a mutual commitment to best-in-class customer service and support."

"With the announcement of our expansion into the US market earlier this year, we are thrilled to be partnering with TRX to help US merchants gain more control of their payments." Says Anne Willem De Vries, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverflow. "From advanced functionality like push-to-cards payments to easy reconciliation and insights into interchange and scheme fees, Silverflow can help TRX offer the most innovative payment solutions on the market in the US."

Silverflow's innovative platform harnesses the power of AWS cloud infrastructure, empowering businesses to effortlessly expand their global presence. Our technology simplifies the process of launching new acquiring territories, providing easy access to worldwide transaction processing on a single API. TRX, in collaboration with a leading US-acquiring bank, will utilize Silverflow's easy-to-use API to power the full range of TRX's merchants from card-not-present to card-present, including POS, softPOS, and mobile POS.

About TRX

Transaction Services is a leader in payment processing with many decades of experience serving customers from their headquarters in Atlanta and offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The core platform is engineered to be technologically efficient and equally secure in handling all aspects of the payments cycle, while also delivering quick insights into transaction activity via their reporting dashboard and other tools. Find out more about TRX here by visiting www.trxservices.com.

About Silverflow

Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and is fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use,data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate. Find out more here: https://www.silverflow.com/

