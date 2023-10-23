Jay Leno Stands Up to Help Build National Flight Test Museum and Honor "Gathering of Eagles" Flight Test Pioneers

Jay Leno stand-up show to be held Nov. 8, and "Gathering of Eagles" gala fundraiser on Nov. 11 in Lancaster, Calif.

EDWARDS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, acclaimed late-night talk show host and comedian Jay Leno will headline a special stand-up comedy show to support the Flight Test Historical Foundation's (FTHF) mission to build the nation's only museum dedicated to flight test pilots and their legendary air and space test vehicles.

Comedian Jay Leno's stand-up show on Nov. 8 in Lancaster, Calif., will support the nation's first museum dedicated to flight test pioneers and experimental air- and spacecraft. (PRNewswire)

The museum, which has already broken ground in Edwards, Calif., will serve to educate the public about the historical feats of aviation and space exploration that have taken place in southern California's Aerospace Valley, which includes Edwards Air Force Base, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, and the Mojave Air and Spaceport.

The event will be held at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, and all proceeds will benefit building the national museum. Tickets are available at the following link: https://www.lpac.org/event/jay-leno-stands-up-for-the-flight-test-museum/.

"Jay has been a long-time supporter of the Edwards and NASA flight test families and this show demonstrates his commitment to our cause," said Art Thompson, chairman of the Flight Test Historical Foundation. "We are honored that Jay is donating his time to help inspire current and future generations push the envelope in aerospace innovation."

On November 11, the Foundation will host its annual Gathering of Eagles gala fundraiser dinner at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center in Lancaster, Calif. This year, the following individuals who have flown first flights will be recognized with the Foundation's prestigious "Eagle Award":

Jeff Knowles First flight of F-35C for Lockheed Martin

Pete Seibold First flight of White Knight Two and four additional first flights for Scaled Composites

Doug Shane : First flight of ARES and seven additional first flights for Scaled Composites

Evan Thomas : First flight of Stratolaunch ROC for Stratolaunch Systems

All proceeds from the fundraiser will support building the national museum. The event will also include a silent auction, an aerospace art exhibit, scholarship presentation, and a panel discussion led by test pilots and aviation experts. Tickets are available at the following link: https://event.auctria.com/4bb000b6-93b8-4de6-9b5c-91c6d22ba6d6/

About the Flight Test Historical Foundation

The mission of the Flight Test Historical Foundation is to raise funds to support the development of the U.S. Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and the Blackbird Airpark Annex in Palmdale, Calif. The Foundation's fundraising efforts focus primarily on museum improvements, new construction, exhibits, aircraft acquisition and restoration, and educational programs. For additional information, visit https://flighttestmuseum.org/.

