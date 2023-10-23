NEW OUT COLD MATTRESS COLLECTION FROM I LOVE PILLOW | I LOVE MATTRESS

MILFORD, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I Love Pillow | I Love Mattress has crafted a new mattress collection that has revolutionized the consumer sleep experience. Introducing the Out Cold Renew Mattress Collection, featuring the Restore, Refresh, Renew, and Perfect Fit Mattresses.

The Out Cold™ Renew Mattress Collection delivers advanced comfort and sleep wellness. All mattresses provide Tru Comfort which is advanced pressure relief with temperature balancing comfort that last over the entire life of the mattress by way of our three proprietary memory foams: Nano Cool™, TheraFresh™, and AirForm™. Wellness attributes of silver, copper, and graphene are infused into our TheraFresh™ memory foam. Our Out Cold™ Renew fabric provides an advanced cooling and therapeutic environment with copper infusion.

Tru Comfort™ delivers that " Brand New " comfort and support for the life of your mattresses.

Nano Cool™ memory foam is temperature balancing with advanced pressure relief. Our MicroCell™ Technology comforts you night after night.

TheraFresh™ memory foam delivers advanced temperature balancing deep pressure relief with the therapeutic and antimicrobial properties of silver, copper, and graphene.

AirForm™ memory foam is the most advanced temperature balancing and pressure relieving foam with its Dual Response comfort.

With consumers focusing more on healthy lifestyle living, I Love Pillow knows it needs to keep up with the trends and continue to innovate like they have for years. "We continue to build on our commitment to develop high quality sleep solutions and sustainable products that customers can trust." said LMP Worldwide (DBA I Love Pillow | I Love Mattress) Managing Director, Bill Bush.

For over 25 years they have been considered "foam experts," engineers who have manufactured foam for some of the largest companies in the United States. The foam experts at I Love Pillow craft each of these custom foams to fit the advanced formula created years ago. Some notable customers in the automobile industry include Ford, GM, BMW and Tesla.

To learn more about I Love Pillow | I Love Mattress and the new Out Cold Renew Collection, visit www.ilovepillow.com

About I Love Pillow

LMP Worldwide (DBA I Love Pillow | I Love Mattress), manufactures and sells luxury Pillows, Mattress Toppers, and Mattresses. Instant Comfort, All Night Support. Proprietary Memory Foam Made in the USA, Free Shipping, 100-Night Trial, Easy Care.

For more information about the company, please contact Bill Bush at 248-863-5900 or email bill.bush@lmpworldwide.com

