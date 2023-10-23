Southeast Asia's Key Packaging Expo, WEPACK ASEAN, set for Nov 22-24 in Malaysia

The Sector's Final In-Person Purchasing Opportunity of 2023

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Reed Exhibitions (RX), WEPACK ASEAN, Southeast Asia's first large-scale packaging industry expo, will be held from November 22nd to 24th at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur. This event stands out as the region's premier showcase for corrugated packaging, colored boxes, digital printing, and paper packaging processes.

The team behind the renowned China International Corrugated Exhibition (SinoCorrugated), with two decades of expertise, has shaped WEPACK ASEAN. In its inaugural edition, the 10,000-square-meter expo will host 200+ distinguished exhibitors from China and around the world. The three-day event is expected to attract over 4,000 attendees. The Malaysian Corrugated Carton Manufacturers' Association (MACCMA), the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) have also pledged their robust support.

WEPACK ASEAN 2023 will be held from Nov.22nd-24th in Malaysia (PRNewswire)

Focusing on Seven Elements of the Packaging Industry Chain to Propel the Region's Leaders Towards Efficiency and Cost Savings

Southeast Asia, emerging as a pivotal market for cardboard packaging, is seeing an escalating demand, especially for advanced packaging solutions. WEPACK ASEAN will shine a spotlight on over 200 exhibitors featuring top-tier, value-driven, and streamlined technologies and equipment. To address the challenges faced by the region's cardboard factories, color box producers, print houses, and paper mills, the event will highlight:

Intelligent cardboard production

Integrated printing and post-production

Energy-saving and emission-reduction

Cardboard pre-printing

Small-batch customization and digital printing

Smart logistics, warehousing, and factory automation

Collaborative raw paper purchasing and management.

These areas aim to empower the local industries in their journey towards lean production and greater efficiency.

Southeast Asia Corrugated Forum – Insights into the Industry Trends in Southeast Asia

On the afternoon of November 23rd, RX and MACCMA will jointly host the Southeast Asia Corrugated Forum. In keeping with the mission of the World Corrugated Forum, organized as part of SinoCorrugated, this summit will serve as a landmark industry event, bringing together associations, media, industry insiders, packaging producers, equipment makers, material suppliers, and other industry leaders.

A panel of over ten authoritative experts from around the world will provide insights into global trends, discussing topics such as the trajectory of the paper packaging industry in Southeast Asia, corrugated packaging equipment solutions, and the growth of e-commerce packaging.

WEPACK ASEAN Technical Seminar – A Showcase of Cutting-Edge Packaging Tech

From November 22nd to 23rd, attendees can look forward to the WEPACK ASEAN Technical Seminar. Top-tier experts from China and Southeast Asia will divulge the latest in industry tech, making this seminar Southeast Asia's first major free offline packaging training event.

MACCMA Annual Meeting – Southeast Asia's Premier Networking Event in Corrugated

The Malaysian Corrugated Carton Manufacturers' Association will hold its annual meeting on the evening of November 23rd in Kuala Lumpur. Nearly 60 association members will gather to exchange ideas at the signature event of Southeast Asia's corrugated industry.

Join us from November 22nd to 24th in Kuala Lumpur to seize the final purchasing opportunity of 2023 and witness the successful inauguration of WEPACK ASEAN!

