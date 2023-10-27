Middle East Forum Launches 'Divest from Qatar' Campaign

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East Forum (MEF) is spearheading a grassroots campaign urging American investment firms and privately-held corporations to divest from Qatar in response to its support for the Hamas-led massacre in Israel. We invite all Americans to participate in this easy, quick, digital letter-writing campaign.

Visit the link to take action: https://mef.pub/DivestFromQatar

Qatar, the fabulously wealthy Gulf monarchy, is a chief sponsor of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization responsible for the slaughter of 1,400 Israelis and others on Oct. 7. Hamas's political headquarters is in Doha . By working financially with Qatar's government, U.S. companies indirectly fund Hamas atrocities.

On Oct. 23, MEF dispatched letters to a dozen private equity firms and hedge funds urging them immediately to divest from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), a sovereign wealth fund under the auspices of the Qatari royal family. Addressed to company owners and CEOs , the letters warned of the financial and ethical risks of continued business with Qatar.

"America's financial giants must champion long-term values over a myopic concern with profits," says Gregg Roman, MEF's director.

Affinity Partners , AlTi Global, Inc. , Apollo Global Management , Ariel Alternatives , Atlas Merchant Capital , Blackstone , Fanatics, Inc. , KKR , Liberty Strategic Capital , North Road Company , Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and Pershing Square Capital Management each received MEF letters calling for Qatar divestment.

"You should consider every legal option to immediately divest from QIA, including reviewing your shareholder agreement and executing a majority buy-out of QIA shares" of your company, the letters stated.

MEF calls on all Americans to show their opposition to Qatar's support for international terrorism. Click on the campaign link: that directs you to a sign-up portal where you can review and, with the click of a mouse, send emails to corporate leaders.

Campaign link: https://mef.pub/DivestFromQatar

In addition to this campaign, MEF is working with Congress to deter future investments from Qatar by labeling Qatar a state sponsor of terrorism. These measures will mean that businesses accepting Qatari investments may find themselves liable for previous and ongoing acts of terror.

Help us pressure America's business leaders to put national interest and morality over profits.

The Middle East Forum, a non-profit organization, promotes American interests in the Middle East and protects Western civilization from Islamism. It does so through a combination of original ideas, focused activism, and funding allies. For more information, visit www.meforum.org .

