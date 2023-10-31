IGT Recognized for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Excellence in the All-In Diversity Project 2023 All-Index Report

Company achieves high score in fourth annual benchmark survey for the gaming and betting industry

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it has been recognized by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP) as a high-ranking gaming supplier in the 2023 All-Index™ report. The All-In Diversity Project is an industry-led not-for-profit initiative seeking to benchmark diversity, equality and inclusion across the global betting and gaming industry.

Twenty-nine companies from around the world participated in the 2023 AIDP All-Index survey. For the second consecutive year, IGT received the third-highest overall score in the report, demonstrating the Company's commitment to its Sustainable Play™ initiatives that foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment.

"The 2023 All-Index results demonstrate IGT's leadership and progress in fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace," said Brian Blake, IGT Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "Our high-ranking score reflects our dedication to company-wide initiatives such as internal inclusion learning, employee-led Diversity and Inclusion Groups (DIGs), and regional councils to help ensure that our employees can thrive in a more successful organization."

Developed in partnership with the Centre for Diversity Policy Research and Practice at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K., the All-Index™ report aims to track year-over-year progress by providing an accurate picture of diversity, equality and inclusion across the global gaming and betting sector by collecting data on people, corporate governance, internal policies, recruitment practices, equal pay, employment legislation, company benefits, and advocacy. This year's report also highlights some of the practical initiatives and programs implemented by the leading organizations to inspire companies looking for new ways to support their DEI goals.

"In our fourth year of running the All-Index report, IGT has again proven the power of measuring DEI efforts," said Kelly Kehn, Co-Founder of the All-In Diversity Project. "We thank them for their continued support and transparency in sharing their data, practices, and policies so that everyone in gaming and betting sectors may benefit. IGT's leadership is definitely a driving factor in creating a more diverse and inclusive industry."

Since 2018, when IGT created the Office of Diversity & Inclusion (now the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), the Company has implemented a range of programs, policy and systems changes, and leading practices that have promoted all dimensions of diversity to make it a more attractive and inclusive employer. These actions include:

Implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes.

Offering benefits to accommodate visible and invisible disabilities.

Commitment to working with and providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.

Establishing and supporting employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity and Inclusion Groups.

Facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that help support IGT's diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability, and anti-harassment commitments.

