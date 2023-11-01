Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Reopens with a modern coastal oasis with Virador Beach Club, Wellness Shala, Kids For All Seasons Transformation, and Sustainable Golf Course Renovation

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica reopens with its renewed grandeur, casting a modern take on the quintessential coastal retreat. This fresh chapter unveils an elevated experience, showcasing a contemporary interpretation of the coastal resort lifestyle.

The resort's transformation introduces Virador Beach Club, a haven of barefoot luxury, the new Wellness Shala a creating a "home for wellness" with a one-of-its-kind architectural marvel; an immersive transformation of Kids For All Seasons, and a sustainable renovation of the Arnold Palmer Signature Golf course.

"This visionary project, led by Peninsula Papagayo developers Mohari and Gencom in partnership with Four Seasons, promises a tranquil haven deeply rooted in nature and sustainability." said Ian-Robert Ciappara, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo. "We have worked with an international team of designers and architects, from Mexico to Greece, to create a contemporary coastal resort lifestyle that our guests longed for. Along with our personalized service and the enhancements, we have created even more reasons to return to paradise."

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica is set to deliver an unparalleled experience, offering guests the perfect blend of natural beauty, luxury, and sustainability. The resort will reopen on November 1, 2023, inviting guests to rediscover the true essence of a coastal escape.

Virador Beach Club - A Barefoot Luxury Escape

Virador Beach Club, the jewel of the resort's enhancements, offers guests an idyllic retreat. With the effortless barefoot luxury, Pura Vida energy meets bohemian oasis. Guests indulge in an exquisite culinary journey with Eastern Mediterranean flavors at the beachside eatery and lounge, while the adults can revel in the infinity-edge pool and unwind in private cabanas, all set against the backdrop of the mesmerizing Costa Rican coastline.

Wellness Shala – A Sanctum of Serenity

The Wellness Shala, is a sacred space that has been meticulously designed to provide guests with an opportunity to unlock inner harmony, align with nature, and reconnect with themselves. Guided by the principles of bio-architecture and sustainability, and with unparalleled sunrise and sunset views it is a testament to the Resort's deep commitment to creating unique and unforgettable guest experiences.

Kids for All Seasons – A Whimsical World Unfolds

Inspired by the flora and fauna of the magical mangroves of Peninsula Papagayo, Kids For All Seasons will undergo a complete transformation led by Polyanna Paraskeva of Polyanna & Associates. The acclaimed Athens-based architect renowned for crafting imaginative realms for the young, marks her captivating debut in Latin America with this project, promising an Eden of exploration and learning with Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo

Sustainable Golf – Where Nature and Sport Converge

Known for its diverse wildlife, dramatic elevation changes and panoramic ocean vistas, the Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo is an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary with sustainability at its forefront. The 18-hole, par-72 Arnold Palmer Signature course and driving range is concluding a renovation that includes a precision irrigation system that will reduce water usage by 20 percent. Further improvements consist of more teeing area and 12 acres (5 hectares) of native vegetation with less bunkering to improve playability and make the course more strategic and beautiful. Along with the course renovations, the Golf Pro and Tennis shop will provide a newly designed retail space and lounge area for golfers.

