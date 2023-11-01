Sexual Wellness Brand Future Method Partners With SIECUS to Maximize Inclusive Sex Education

Future Method to support SIECUS funding, education, and awareness through merchandise promoting pride and allyship.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Method, the sexual wellness brand known for developing science-backed products aimed to aid in worry-free sex attainable for all, announces a partnership with SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing sex education through advocacy, policy, and coalition building. Together, their collaborative efforts will broaden inclusive and accessible sexual education across America, with a shared goal of increasing safe pleasure spanning sexual orientations.

The incredible need for this type of advocacy is more present now than ever. To demonstrate this, SIECUS's research revealed, "between 2022 and the first half of 2023 the number of bills introduced to restrict sex education increased from 34 last year to 91 so far this year, a 127.5% increase in anti-sex ed legislation. Further, this year's anti-sex education bills have been more successful than last year."

To support these initiatives, Future Method is launching merchandise which will include: The Daddy Hat, Bedside Towel, and Bedside Candle. The products will raise awareness with twenty percent of proceeds going to various SIECUS initiatives including the SEPAC program, state-based partner organizations, and public awareness campaigns. Additionally, Dr. Goldstein will be utilized as an expert for the platform's anal engagement educational articles, and the two brands will jointly promote content and materials to further underscore the mission of SIECUS through live events, webinars, an armchair series, and more.

Dr. Evan Goldstein, co-founder of Future Method and renowned anal surgeon, has long been an advocate of an education-first approach to sex. Future Method was developed from his experience at Bespoke Surgical—a prominent anal surgery practice for anyone engaging in anal sex. Through interactions with his patients, he identified a dire need for innovative intimate care and accessible education to help people experience safe, healthy, and fun sex. With an unabashedly transparent approach, he works to break taboos and create an open dialogue surrounding anal health.

"American sex education has neglected anal engagement practices for far too long. This lack of inclusivity leads to shame, and consequently harmful injury that can have a lasting effect to one's confidence in the bedroom. Here at Future Method, we know the more comfortable and confident people are with their body and sexuality, the better their overall wellbeing and quality of life is. As a surgeon, I see patients daily with a condition that could have been avoided if they were given the correct information," said Dr. Evan Goldstein. "Sex education has demonstrated its ability to have a positive influence on the lives of young individuals. Nevertheless, there is still a significant number of people who lack access to comprehensive sex education or are subjected to programs that impose specific moral values. SIECUS and Future Method are dedicated to altering this narrative and will relentlessly work towards a more inclusive and informative approach to sex education."

"This collaboration brings together SIECUS's decades-long commitment to advancing accurate, inclusive, and affirming sex education with Future Method's innovative, science-backed products and education," shared Christine Soyong Harley, SIECUS president and CEO. "This partnership is more than a union of two organizations; it's a bold step toward creating an equitable society where everyone has the right to sexual and reproductive health, free from stigma and systemic barriers. For a deeper dive into how we're revolutionizing the future of sex education, we invite you to visit the Sex Ed Futurist website."

With the development of each Future Method launch, the ethos that proper sexual education leads to increased confidence and an overall improved frame of mind surrounding one's sex life is front and center. To exemplify their focus on education the brand also recently launched a 'Meet Your Match' feature on their ecommerce site that connects new users with products tailored to their individual sexual needs. The Future Method merch collection retails for: Daddy Hat ($29.99), Bedside Towel ($19.99) and Bedside Candle ($44.99). To purchase or for more information on Future Method, visit https://futuremethod.com .

ABOUT FUTURE METHOD:

Future Method is an innovative, science-backed sexual wellness brand co-founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein, a nationally renowned anal surgeon and founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical. Future Method is the result of Dr. Goldstein's years of experience working with clients and understanding their sexual needs and has been embraced by people from a wide spectrum of sexualities. As the preeminent expert and thought leader in the field, Dr. Goldstein is committed to education and awareness—not only through bringing the important issues surrounding sexual health to the forefront, but also eliminating the stigma attached to anal engagement.

ABOUT SIECUS:

SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change has served as the national voice for sex education since 1964, asserting that sexuality is a fundamental part of being human, one worthy of dignity and respect. Through policy, advocacy, education, and strategic communications efforts, SIECUS advances sex education as a vehicle for social change—working toward a world where all people can access and enjoy sexual and reproductive freedom as they define it for themselves.

