IAS Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 19% to $120.3 million

Net loss of $13.7 million, or $0.09 per share, at an 11% margin; adjusted EBITDA increased to $40.6 million at a 34% margin

Increases full year financial outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We achieved strong results in the third quarter highlighted by 21% growth in optimization revenue and a 23% increase in measurement revenue. Social media revenue growth accelerated to 41% as we extended our global platform partnerships and increased customer adoption of our market leading products. We are raising our full year 2023 financial outlook based on our positive third quarter performance and business momentum in the fourth quarter," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $120.3 million , a 19% increase compared to $101.3 million in the prior-year period.

Optimization revenue was $57.0 million , a 21% increase compared to $47.1 million in the prior-year period.

Measurement revenue was $47.8 million , a 23% increase compared to $39.0 million in the prior-year period.

Publisher revenue was $15.5 million compared to $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $36.9 million , a 17% increase compared to $31.6 million in the prior-year period, or 31% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was $94.7 million , a 15% increase compared to $82.2 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 79% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $13.7 million , or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million , or $0.00 per share, in the prior-year-period. Net loss margin was 11% for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $40.6 million , a 35% increase compared to $30.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 34% for the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $92.2 million at September 30, 2023 .

Recent Business Highlights



TikTok Expansion - During the quarter, IAS continued to expand its Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement product in TikTok. TMQ is now available to advertisers in more than 50 markets.

YouTube Suitability Dashboard - Advertisers using IAS's TMQ product on YouTube now have access to a suitability dashboard that allows them to analyze brand suitability trends and create a custom suitability profile.

Google Campaign Manager Integration - IAS enhanced its integration with Google Campaign Manager 360. Marketers now have the ability to wrap tags, create, and launch campaigns with ease. This enhancement ensures advertiser data is automatically populated in IAS Signal and creates greater efficiencies and reduced campaign creation time.

X Partnership - IAS announced an exclusive, first-to-market partnership with X to provide pre-bid brand safety and suitability across the social media platform. IAS leads the industry in providing end-to-end support for marketers on X with a full array of solutions from measurement to optimization.

Instacart Partnership - IAS announced that it will provide viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement on Instacart Ads, Instacart's advertising products and solutions, which reaches more than 5,500 brands.

Amazon DSP Integration - IAS enhanced its integration with Amazon Ads to include Context Control pre-bid segments. In addition to IAS's standard pre-bid segments within Amazon's DSP, customers can now easily discover and avoid unsuitable content and reach contextually relevant content.

TrustArc Certification - IAS earned its first certification from TrustArc. The TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy seal certifies that IAS's data privacy policies and practices align with the standards set by the leaders in governance and compliance.

Financial Outlook

"We are pleased with 19% revenue growth for the third quarter which reflects investments we have made in key business initiatives," said Tania Secor, CFO of IAS. "We continue to prioritize profitable growth, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 34% in the period. During the quarter, we paid down an additional $20 million in debt for a total of $50 million in debt reduction year-to-date. We look forward to executing on our strategy in the fourth quarter, our seasonally strongest period."

IAS is introducing the following financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023 and increasing its full year 2023 outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA:

Fourth Quarter Ending December 31, 2023:

Total revenue of $130 million to $132 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $45 million to $47 million

Year Ending December 31, 2023:

Total revenue of $470 million to $472 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $157 million to $159 million

* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of these measures. IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. However, IAS estimates stock-based compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 in the range of $15 million to $16 million and for the full year 2023 in the range of $81 million to $82 million.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,248

$ 86,877 Restricted cash 127

45 Accounts receivable, net 86,682

67,884 Unbilled receivables 41,857

41,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,853

24,761 Due from related party 20

29 Total current assets 239,787

221,146 Property and equipment, net 3,506

2,412 Internal use software, net 36,079

23,642 Intangible assets, net 188,402

217,558 Goodwill 673,755

674,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,368

22,787 Deferred tax asset, net 1,673

2,020 Other long-term assets 4,705

5,024 Total assets $ 1,170,275

$ 1,168,683 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 59,748

$ 60,799 Due to related party 38

122 Deferred revenue 237

99 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,031

6,749 Total current liabilities 69,054

67,769 Net deferred tax liability 24,371

45,495 Long-term debt 173,609

223,262 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,299

22,875 Other long-term liabilities 4,296

1,066 Total liabilities 291,629

360,467 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. —

— Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 157,597,931 and 153,990,128 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 158

154 Additional paid-in-capital 883,386

810,186 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,688)

(2,899) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,210)

775 Total stockholders' equity 878,646

808,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,170,275

$ 1,168,683

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 120,331

$ 101,343

$ 340,074

$ 290,913 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)

25,599

19,171

71,100

53,864 Sales and marketing

29,604

28,190

87,566

77,961 Technology and development

17,211

19,459

53,850

54,071 General and administrative

22,611

20,150

85,673

56,081 Depreciation and amortization

14,027

12,617

40,373

37,585 Foreign exchange loss, net

2,078

4,064

931

3,503 Total operating expenses

111,130

103,651

339,493

283,065 Operating income (loss)

9,201

(2,308)

581

7,848 Interest expense, net

(3,109)

(2,619)

(9,747)

(5,859) Employee retention tax credit

—

6,981

—

6,981 Net income (loss) before income taxes

6,092

2,054

(9,166)

8,970 Benefit (provision) from income taxes

(19,841)

(1,287)

6,240

(5,083) Net income (loss)

$ (13,749)

$ 767

$ (2,926)

$ 3,887 Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ (0.09)

$ 0.00

$ (0.02)

$ 0.03 Diluted

$ (0.09)

$ 0.00

$ (0.02)

$ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

157,055,904

155,389,195

157,691,005

155,007,655 Diluted

157,055,904

156,696,754

157,691,005

157,581,569 Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,717)

(3,248)

(789)

(11,218) Total comprehensive loss

$ (15,466)

$ (2,481)

$ (3,715)

$ (7,331)

Stock-Based Compensation (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 118

$ 101

$ 328

$ 258 Sales and marketing 5,714

4,457

17,859

10,650 Technology and development 2,902

3,168

13,434

6,979 General and administrative 5,166

6,521

34,020

15,220 Total stock-based compensation $ 13,900

$ 14,247

$ 65,641

$ 33,107

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023





Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(accumulated

deficit)

Total stockholders' equity Balance, July 1, 2023

156,279,075

$ 156

$ 867,490

$ (1,971)

$ 12,539

$ 878,214 RSUs and MSUs vested

1,102,702

1

—

—

—

1 Option exercises

53,748

1

590

—

—

591 ESPP purchase

162,406

—

1,424

—

—

1,424 Stock-based compensation

—

—

13,882

—

—

13,882 Foreign currency translation adjustment

—

—

—

(1,717)

—

(1,717) Net loss

—

—

—

—

(13,749)

(13,749) Balance, September 30, 2023

157,597,931

$ 158

$ 883,386

$ (3,688)

$ (1,210)

$ 878,646

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023





Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(accumulated

deficit)

Total stockholders' equity Balance, January 1, 2023

153,990,128

$ 154

$ 810,186

$ (2,899)

$ 775

$ 808,216 RSUs and MSUs vested

2,692,984

3

—

—

—

3 Option exercises

641,250

1

5,583

—

—

5,584 ESPP purchase

273,569

—

2,306

—

—

2,306 Stock-based compensation

—

—

65,311

—

—

65,311 Foreign currency translation adjustment

—

—

—

(789)

—

(789) Adoption of ASC 326, net of tax

—

—

—

—

941

941 Net loss

—

—

—

—

(2,926)

(2,926) Balance, September 30, 2023

157,597,931

$ 158

$ 883,386

$ (3,688)

$ (1,210)

$ 878,646



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022





Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive

loss

Accumulated deficit

Total stockholders' equity Balance, July 1, 2022

155,498,704

$ 155

$ 804,175

$ (8,285)

$ (11,479)

$ 784,566 RSUs vested

471,995

—

—

—

—

— Option exercises

603,670

1

2,526

—

—

2,527 Stock-based compensation

—

—

14,225

—

—

14,225 Foreign currency translation adjustment

—

—

—

(3,248)

—

(3,248) Repurchase of common stock

(3,080,061)

(3)

(23,652)

—

—

(23,655) Net income

—

—

—

—

767

767 Balance, September 30, 2022

153,494,308

$ 153

$ 797,274

$ (11,533)

$ (10,711)

$ 775,183

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022





Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive

loss

Accumulated deficit

Total stockholders' equity Balance, January 1, 2022

154,398,495

$ 154

$ 781,951

$ (315)

$ (14,600)

$ 767,190 RSUs vested

761,208

1

—

—

—

1 Option exercises

1,414,666

1

5,907

—

—

5,908 Stock-based compensation

—

—

33,068

—

—

33,068 Foreign currency translation adjustment

—

—

—

(11,218)

—

(11,218) Repurchase of common stock

(3,080,061)

(3)

(23,652)

—

—

(23,655) Net income

—

—

—

—

3,887

3,887 Balance, September 30, 2022

153,494,308

$ 153

$ 797,274

$ (11,533)

$ (10,711)

$ 775,183

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS)

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (2,926)

$ 3,887 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

40,373

37,585 Stock-based compensation

65,641

33,107 Foreign currency loss, net

571

3,503 Deferred tax benefit

(17,974)

(657) Amortization of debt issuance costs

348

348 Allowance for credit losses

2,223

647 Employee retention tax credit

—

(6,981) Impairment of assets

—

55 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable

(19,936)

(8,031) Increase in unbilled receivables

(370)

(289) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,851

(6,757) Decrease (increase) in operating leases, net

139

(502) Increase in other long-term assets

(27)

(330) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

148

(8,226) Increase in deferred revenue

150

127 Increase (decrease) in due to/from related party

(93)

74 Net cash provided by operating activities

74,118

47,560 Cash flows from investing activities:







Payment for acquisitions, net of acquired cash

—

(1,603) Purchase of property and equipment

(1,954)

(917) Acquisition and development of internal use software and other

(23,539)

(9,952) Net cash used in investing activities

(25,493)

(12,472) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from the Revolver

75,000

15,000 Repayment of long-term debt

(125,000)

(25,000) Repayment of short-term debt

—

(1,836) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,584

5,908 Payments for repurchase of common stock

—

(23,655) Cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program

2,236

388 Net cash used in financing activities

(42,180)

(29,195) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,445

5,893 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,330)

(5,396) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

89,671

76,078 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 94,786

$ 76,575 Supplemental Disclosures:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$ 8,880

$ 5,548 Taxes

$ 10,361

$ 11,817 Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable

$ 17

$ 145 Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable

$ 1,012

$ 1,385 Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets

$ 29,330

$ 26,214

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income taxes, acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, foreign exchange gain, net, asset impairments, and other one-time, non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, as discussed below, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Reconciliations of historical adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income/loss, are presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss)

$ (13,749)

$ 767

$ (2,926)

$ 3,887 Depreciation and amortization

14,027

12,617

40,373

37,585 Stock-based compensation

13,900

14,247

65,641

33,107 Interest expense, net

3,109

2,619

9,747

5,859 Provision (benefit) from income taxes

19,841

1,287

(6,240)

5,083 Acquisition, restructuring and integration costs

1,353

1,518

2,974

4,396 Foreign exchange loss, net(1)

2,078

4,064

931

3,551 Employee retention tax credit

—

(6,981)

—

(6,981) Asset impairments and other costs

11

6

1,517

55 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 40,570

$ 30,144

$ 112,017

$ 86,542 Revenue

$ 120,331

$ 101,343

$ 340,074

$ 290,913 Net income (loss) margin

(11) %

1 %

(1) %

1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

34 %

30 %

33 %

30 %



(1)The adjustment for foreign exchange loss, net, was effective for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and periods thereafter. Adjusted EBITDA has not been recast for this adjustment for periods prior to June 30, 2022, because such adjustments would have been immaterial in such periods.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IAS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast and conference call dial-in, please register under the "News & Events" section of IAS's investor relations website. A replay will be available on IAS's investor relations website following the live call: https://investors.integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust, safety, and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to our estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or our plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: (i) the adverse effect on our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from various macroeconomic factors including inflation, rising interest rates, potential recessions, instability in geopolitical or market conditions generally and instability in the financial markets and banking industry; (ii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (iii) a failure to innovate or make the right investment decisions; (iv) our failure to maintain or achieve industry accreditation standards; (v) our ability to compete successfully with our current or future competitors in an intensely competitive market; (vi) our dependence on integrations with advertising platforms, demand-side providers ("DSPs") and proprietary platforms that we do not control; (vii) our ability to expand into new channels; (viii) our ability to sustain our profitability and revenue growth rate decline; (ix) risks that our customers do not pay or choose to dispute their invoices; (x) risks of material changes to revenue share agreements with certain DSPs; (xi) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (xii) the impact that any acquisitions we have completed in the past and may consummate in the future, strategic investments, or alliances may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; (xiii) our ability to successfully execute our international plans; (xiv) the risks associated with the seasonality of our market; (xv) our ability to maintain high impression volumes; (xvi) the difficulty in evaluating our future prospects given our short operating history; (xvii) uncertainty in how the market for buying digital advertising verification solutions will evolve; (xviii) our ability to provide digital or cross-platform analytics; (xix) our ability to maintain our corporate culture; (xx) public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (xxi) risks posed by earthquakes, fires, floods, and other natural catastrophic events; (xxii) interruption by man-made problems such as terrorism, computer viruses, or social disruption; (xxiii) risks that our existing indebtedness could adversely affect our business and growth prospects; (xxiv) the risk of failures in the systems and infrastructure supporting our solutions and operations; (xxv) our ability to avoid operational, technical, and performance issues with our platform; (xxvi) risks associated with any unauthorized access to user, customer, or inventory and third-party provider data; (xxvii) our inability to use software licensed from third parties; (xxviii) our ability to provide the non-proprietary technology, software, products, and services that we use; (xxiv) the risk that we are sued by third parties for alleged infringement, misappropriation, or other violation of their proprietary rights; (xxx) our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, or enforce intellectual property and proprietary rights that are important to our business; (xxxi) our involvement in lawsuits to protect or enforce our intellectual property; (xxxii) risks that our employees, consultants, or advisors have wrongfully used or disclosed alleged trade secrets of their current or former employers; (xxxiii) risks that our trademarks and trade names are not adequately protected; (xxxiv) the impact of unforeseen changes to privacy and data protection laws and regulation on digital advertising; (xxxv) the risk that a perceived failure to comply with laws and industry self-regulation may damage our reputation; and (xxxvi) other factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman

ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:

press@integralads.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.